Warehouse Operator - Hourly worker
YunExpress Nordic AB / Lagerjobb / Malmö Visa alla lagerjobb i Malmö
2025-08-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos YunExpress Nordic AB i Malmö
Warehouse Operator- Hourly worker
Warehouse helpers - Hourly worker
We are currently seeking flexible Warehouse Operator to join our team!
About the Role:
As a Warehouse operator. you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of our warehouse. You will be responsible for a variety of tasks, including:
Coordinating inbound and outbound shipments
Operation Scanning Packets (scanning and processing incoming packages)
Conduct quality inspections of returned products according to SOP guidelines. Ensure packaging standards are followed
Record inspection results accurately in the system
Communicate any issues or discrepancies with relevant departments
We are looking for warehouse helpers. The main tasks include:
Carrying and moving boxes
Handling pallets
Organizing and tidying the warehouse
This job requires physical strength and good attention to detail.
Schedule:
Day Shift: 09:00 - 18:00
Evening Shift: 17:30 - 21:30
(Shift schedule may vary depending on workload.)
Requirements:
Prefer to having work experience in packaging, organising clothing and cleaning service etc.
Have work permit/visa (working visa is not sponsored for this position)
Good English proficiency (the system interface is in English)
Have a patient attitude to do repetitive work and pay attention to details
Have team spirits, organized and self-disciplined.
Basic computer skills
Ability to work physically and on shift schedules
Forklift license is a plus
Background Check Requirements:
As part of the recruitment process, we require all candidates to undergo a background check. This includes providing evidence of:
No criminal record.
No history of substance abuse.
These checks are necessary to ensure the safety and integrity of our workplace. Please note that all information provided will be handled in accordance with applicable laws and regulations regarding privacy and data protection.
To Apply: Please send your English CV and a cover letter to 'mengzhi.cai@yunexpress.com
'. Please apply online or by email.
No walk-in accepted.
We are an equal opportunities employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender sexual orientation, age, marital status, v. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-20
E-post: mengzhi.cai@yunexpress.com Arbetsgivare YunExpress Nordic AB
(org.nr 559268-1836) Jobbnummer
9481127