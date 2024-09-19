Warehouse & Inventory Planning Excellence Manager

Warehouse & Inventory Planning Excellence Manager
Are you ready to bring your innovative perspective and creative skills to the Entrance Systems Division (ESD) within ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems? Join our team preferably in Landskrona/Malmö, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Warehouse & Inventory Planning Excellence Manager
The Warehouse & Inventory Planning Excellence Manager oversees all aspects of warehouse operations and inventory planning across the division, ensuring optimal inventory levels and efficient processes. This role is strategically focused on driving continuous improvement in planning, logistics, and process enhancement methodologies. The scope of responsibility includes both finished goods (FG) and spare parts, ensuring seamless operations and alignment with overall business goals.
You would also:
• Develop and implement an inventory policy for the division, including setting budgets for inventory levels and warehouse costs.
• Lead and control inventory planning processes, ensuring optimal stock levels to meet customer demands.
• Oversee inventory control, including managing aged stock and replenishment strategies, while leading quality control processes for warehouse operations.
• Manage warehouse operations internally and through a 3PL provider, driving best practices and identifying synergies across business segments.
• Serve as the owner of the 10 Fundamentals model for the division, formulating common goals and consolidating savings projects.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for a candidate with:
• Minimum of 5-7 years of experience in warehouse management, inventory planning, or logistics operations, with a strong background in process improvement and lean methodologies.
• In-depth knowledge of inventory management principles, warehouse operations, and logistics processes.
• Proven proficiency in warehouse management systems (WMS), inventory planning software, and demand management tools.
• Relevant university degree with strong computer skills, including the MS Office package.
• Fluent in English, with effective communication skills for diverse business environments.
The ideal candidate possesses excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, along with strong communication and interpersonal abilities. They are comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and have experience in a multinational corporation. With a deep understanding of core logistics KPIs, they have a proven track record of driving bottom-line improvement and reducing inventory through effective planning and control processes.
This candidate is an experienced people leader who embraces ASSA ABLOY's values and beliefs, demonstrating value-based leadership that fosters the growth and development of diverse individuals and teams. A high performer with a history of business success, they can work, drive, and influence effectively within a matrix organization. They are results-oriented, entrepreneurial, and driven by change and development, with the ability to adapt and respond to evolving business needs.
Possessing a genuine "can-do" attitude, the candidate is self-driven, unafraid to challenge or be challenged, and makes people-focused decisions. They excel at envisioning excellence and consistently strive to achieve it. With strong interpersonal and social skills, they combine strategic long-term thinking with short-term operational performance, thriving in a fast-changing and growing company environment.
What we offer?
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
• Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills
• A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
• Modern infrastructure
• Flexible working hours and home office option for an optimal work-life balance
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 30/9-24.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post.
If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
.
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to a background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
