Waitress
2025-03-26
Bistrot di Famiglia Ristorante is a traditional Italian restaurant located by the quay near Havslänken. The restaurant offers authentic Italian appetizers, pasta dishes, and pizzas, with a strong focus on genuine ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere. Guests can enjoy their meals with a beautiful view of the harbor promenade. In addition to the restaurant, there is also an ice cream bar with Italian gelato and Swedish fika from a local bakery. As the summer season approaches, Bistrot di Famiglia Ristorante is looking for a motivated waitress to join the team.
Location: Norra Hamnpromenaden 11, Norrtälje
Who we are looking for:
Waitress
Responsibilities:
- take care of customers and ensure excellent service;
- serve food and beverages according to restaurant standards;
• handle orders and ensure smooth service flow;
• assist with dishwashing and maintaining cleanliness in the restaurant.
Requirements:
• experience in a similar role;
• Swedish language - intermediate level.
Your profile:
• positive and service-oriented attitude;
• responsibility and reliability;
• friendly and energetic personality.
What the employer offers:
• seasonal employment from the end of March untill September;
• working hours: Monday to Friday 17:00-21:00, with occasional weekend shifts (11:00-22:00).
Important:
The vacancy is open only to Swedish residence permit holders from NON-EU/EEA countries with the right to work in Sweden. Ersättning
