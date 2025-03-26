Waitress

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Servitörsjobb / Norrtälje
2025-03-26


Visa alla servitörsjobb i Norrtälje, Vallentuna, Vaxholm, Täby, Värmdö eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Norrtälje, Solna, Stockholm, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

Bistrot di Famiglia Ristorante is a traditional Italian restaurant located by the quay near Havslänken. The restaurant offers authentic Italian appetizers, pasta dishes, and pizzas, with a strong focus on genuine ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere. Guests can enjoy their meals with a beautiful view of the harbor promenade. In addition to the restaurant, there is also an ice cream bar with Italian gelato and Swedish fika from a local bakery. As the summer season approaches, Bistrot di Famiglia Ristorante is looking for a motivated waitress to join the team.

Location: Norra Hamnpromenaden 11, Norrtälje

Who we are looking for:

Waitress

Responsibilities:

- take care of customers and ensure excellent service;

- serve food and beverages according to restaurant standards;

• handle orders and ensure smooth service flow;

• assist with dishwashing and maintaining cleanliness in the restaurant.

Requirements:

• experience in a similar role;

• Swedish language - intermediate level.

Your profile:

• positive and service-oriented attitude;

• responsibility and reliability;

• friendly and energetic personality.

What the employer offers:

• seasonal employment from the end of March untill September;

• working hours: Monday to Friday 17:00-21:00, with occasional weekend shifts (11:00-22:00).

Important:

The vacancy is open only to Swedish residence permit holders from NON-EU/EEA countries with the right to work in Sweden.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9247889

Prenumerera på jobb från Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören: