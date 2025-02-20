Waiter/ Bartender
Location: KOMO, Sankt Eriksgatan 5, 411 05 Göteborg, Sweden
Position: Experienced Waiter with bar skills
About KOMO: KOMO is a leading Korean steakhouse dedicated to offering a unique blend of traditional Korean cuisine with modern elements. We are committed to providing our guests with a memorable dining experience through exceptional service and culinary excellence.
Job Description: We are looking for a waiter with passion for the hospitality industry, bar experience is must. Experience in Asian cuisine is highly preferred. Fluency in both English and Swedish is essential. The ideal candidate is passionate about delivering outstanding service and creating a welcoming atmosphere for our guests.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide attentive and personalized service to guests.
Prepare and serve drinks at the bar with a focus on quality and consistency.
Have a thorough understanding of our menu and offer recommendations.
Collaborate with the kitchen and management to ensure smooth operations.
Maintain a clean and organized work environment.
Engage with guests in a friendly and professional manner.
Qualifications:
Experience in Korean or Asian cuisine is preferred.
Fluent in English and Swedish.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
Why Join KOMO?
Be part of a growing and dynamic team.
Work in a supportive environment that values teamwork and excellence.
How to Apply: If you're passionate for hospitality and for Asian cuisine and exceptional service, apply by submitting your resume and a brief cover letter to jobs@komo.nu
Join us at KOMO and help create an unforgettable dining experience!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22
E-post: jobs@komo.nu
