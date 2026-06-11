Senior Maintenance Technician - Mechanical & Cooling Systems
Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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Own thermal stability and mechanical reliability in a scaling deep-tech factoryOwn Thermal Stability and Mechanical Reliability
At Smart High Tech, we are industrialising advanced graphene-based materials that enable next-generation AI systems, electronics and data centres.
As we scale production, thermal performance and equipment reliability become critical for quality, uptime and efficiency.
We are now looking for a Senior Maintenance Technician – Mechanical & Cooling Systems who will take ownership of this important area and help ensure stable, reliable and scalable production.
Your Mission
You will be the technical expert for mechanical systems and cooling infrastructure, ensuring high equipment availability, efficient operation and long-term reliability.
Your work directly impacts production stability, energy efficiency and product quality.
What You Will DoMaintenance & Reliability
Perform preventive and corrective maintenance on mechanical equipment, furnaces and cooling systems.
Troubleshoot hydraulic, pneumatic and thermal systems.
Lead fault diagnosis related to cooling, temperature control and process stability.
Monitor temperature, pressure and flow systems.
Prevent and manage risks related to overheating, leakage and reduced cooling performance.
Maintain technical documentation and maintenance records.
Continuous Improvement
Drive root cause analysis and long-term corrective actions.
Apply preventive and predictive maintenance methods.
Improve equipment reliability, uptime and energy efficiency.
Identify recurring issues and implement sustainable solutions.
Support and mentor colleagues within the maintenance organisation.
Equipment & Industrialisation
Participate in the installation and commissioning of new production equipment.
Support FAT and SAT activities.
Validate cooling systems, thermal processes and mechanical functionality.
Ensure systems are operational before production start-up.
Key Interfaces
You will work closely with:
Facility & Maintenance Manager
Electrical & Automation Maintenance
Production & Engineering
External suppliers and equipment vendors
Who You Are
You are a hands-on technical specialist with strong problem-solving skills and a passion for operational reliability.
Required Qualifications
Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Technology or similar.
F-Gas certification or equivalent refrigeration qualification.
Strong knowledge of hydraulics, pneumatics and cooling systems.
Minimum 5 years of industrial maintenance experience.
Experience with thermal processes and industrial cooling equipment.
Knowledge of CMMS systems and structured maintenance practices.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Meritorious
Experience with reliability-centred or predictive maintenance.
Experience from semiconductor, electronics, advanced materials or process industries.
Knowledge of FAT, SAT and equipment commissioning.
Training in LOTO, pressurised systems and industrial safety standards.
Swedish language skills.
Why Join Smart High Tech?
This is a role for someone who wants technical ownership in a high-performance manufacturing environment.
You will:
Own systems that directly impact product quality and production stability.
Work with advanced thermal and mechanical technologies.
Help scale a deep-tech factory from development to global production.
Influence uptime, efficiency and long-term operational performance.
Join a company solving real challenges in AI infrastructure and advanced electronics.
What Success Looks Like
Within 12 months, you have:
Improved cooling system reliability and production uptime.
Reduced equipment failures and unplanned downtime.
Increased energy efficiency and equipment lifetime.
Successfully supported commissioning of new production systems. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7656394-2049313". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-7434), https://shtsmarthightech.teamtailor.com
Terminalvägen 12 (visa karta
)
418 79 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
SHT Smart High Tech Jobbnummer
9960330