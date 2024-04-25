Vulnerability Management Analyst
2024-04-25
Work as a Vulnerability Management Analyst in our team and manage customer vulnerability management solutions globally! In this role you will be able to make a real impact for companies and organizations world-wide and contribute to a safely enabling business.
Do you want to join us in our journey? We warmly welcome you to apply!
How we work
You will configure and maintain vulnerability assessment tools, as well as performing scans, analyze vulnerabilities, identify relevant threats, summarize and report results. We are scanning for example IT infrastructure and webapps. There will also be tasks where you need to help customers in understanding and prioritizing vulnerabilities, as well as in identifying and resolving any false positive findings in assessment results. You will be an important resource in our professional service delivery and an integrated part of our team.
This role is part of our Global Vulnerability Operation Center team where you and other Vulnerability Management Analysts will perform scans of customer environments, contribute to the development of the service and guide customers with best practices and tools. Knowledge sharing, and collaboration is done continuously between team members to improve our way of working and further develop individual competence levels.
You will be responsible of example:
Planning, coordinating, implementing and documenting our service delivery in customer environments.
Incident remediation and root cause analysis can also be important tasks that need to be organized and prioritized effectively.
Participate in the continuous development of our service delivery by standardizing and automating recurring activities whenever possible.
Helping customers prioritize their remediations in a vulnerability hunting process.
Securely enable onboarding of new customers to vulnerability management.
Why us?
Opportunity to work with market leading technology in combination with some of the industry's most talented experts
Flexible work environment
We will provide you with opportunities of development, both within your professional role but also the opportunity to develop within the organization where only your ambitions sets the limit
A challenger culture that encourages you to be self-driven and curious and enables you to make change
The story of Orange Cyberdefense
Orange Cyberdefense is Sweden's leading company in cyber security. Our vision is to contribute to a safer digital society by fighting different kinds of cybercrimes. We have about 3000 employees worldwide and 400 in Sweden. We offer our customers services within Anticipate, Identity, Protect, Detect and Respond.
At Orange Cyberdefense, we are all different but with the same passion; and that is our greatest strength. We are proud of our individual differences, experiences and histories and are convinced that we must include everyone to offer solutions that protect everyone. That is why we always make sure to treat all applications equally.
Who are you?
We are looking for you with a big curiosity and an eagerness to get challenged. You love finding solutions and are not afraid to ask when there is something you don't understand. In situations you do understand you are not late to take initiative. You have a good social ability and you like working together with both your colleagues and your customers.
Work experience of Rapid7, NeXpose or InsightVM is meritorious.
Sufficient understanding of scripting languages such as bash, python and JavaScript.
Good knowledge of operating system concepts related to Windows, Linux and OS X.
Have a good understanding of basic IT support diagnosis and analysis.
Knowledge over technical products and their role in the IT security environment.
Sufficient understanding of exploits, vulnerabilities and the overall threat landscape.
Understanding of the concepts of vulnerabilities related to SW versions in critical systems.
Sufficient understanding of patch management procedures.
Understanding of ISO 270001.
Team spirited mindset.
How to join us
Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is ongoing, and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions, you are very welcome to contact Helena Feldt (helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB
(org.nr 556589-7211), https://orangecyberdefense.com/se/ Arbetsplats
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden Kontakt
Helena Feldt helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com Jobbnummer
8640065