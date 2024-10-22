VM Ware Administrator
Hexaware Technologies Nordic AB / Datajobb / Vallentuna Visa alla datajobb i Vallentuna
2024-10-22
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
, Sollentuna
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hexaware Technologies Nordic AB i Vallentuna
o Install, configure, and maintain Windows servers and related hardware and software.
o Ensure systems are up to date with the latest patches and updates.
o Install, configure, and manage VMware vSphere environments.
o Maintain and update VMware ESXi hosts and vCenter Server.
o Manage user accounts, permissions, and access rights.
o Implement and maintain Active Directory.
o Implement and maintain security policies and procedures for both Windows and VMware environments.
o Monitor system security and respond to security incidents.
o Develop and maintain backup and recovery strategies for both physical and virtual environments.
o Perform regular backups and test recovery procedures for Windows servers and VMs.
o Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues for both Windows servers and VMware environments.
o Optimize system performance and resource utilization.
o Monitor and maintain VM performance and resource allocation.
o Configure and manage virtual storage and networking.
o Integrate VMware environments with storage area networks (SANs) and network-attached storage (NAS).
o Develop and maintain scripts for automating tasks within VMware environments.
o Utilize tools like PowerCLI for managing VMware infrastructure.
o Maintain documentation of system configurations, procedures, and changes for both Windows and VMware environments.
o Create and update operational procedures and manuals.
o Provide technical support and troubleshooting for Windows server-related issues.
o Provide technical support and troubleshooting for VMware-related issues.
o Collaborate with other IT teams to ensure seamless integration and operation of physical and virtual environments Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21
E-post: amitka@hexaware.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hexaware Technologies Nordic AB
(org.nr 559124-4065)
Tellusvägen 5 A (visa karta
)
186 36 VALLENTUNA Jobbnummer
8970321