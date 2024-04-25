Visual Merchandiser Men Uppsala
2024-04-25
ZARA
Commercial Men Uppsala
Our commercials maximizing sales through effective analysis and are responsible for the image of the section. Have an excessive interest for design and details.
About us
Zara offers the latest fashion trends for women, men and children. An international brand with stores in the main cities of the world and online. Our business model is centred in our customers, constantly adapting to their needs. We love what we do. Teamwork, passion, curiosity, diversity, sustainability, creativity and humility are our daily motivation. Does it sound like you? Maybe you are a Zara person.
How we imagine you
You are passionate, curious, motivated and dynamic, with something different to contribute. You are detail-oriented, creative and proactive and are looking for a challenging yet rewarding career in fashion. You are able to multitask between your key responsibilities. You love fashion and celebrate self-expression. You have excellent analysis, prioritization and organizational skills. At Inditex you will find more than a job.
What we expect from you
As a Commercial, you are responsible for the image and layout of your store, making sure the latest trends and best sellers are represented according to the company specifications, balancing between commerciality and image. Some of your main responsibilities will be:
Monitoring daily product replenishment and maintaining a high level of image standards
Analyzing sales rankings to promote the correct merchandise
Competitor analysis and product feedback
Motivate, encourage, develop and inspire your team
What we offer
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long-term conditions.
If you are interested in this position and believe that you match the required profile, please apply via InTalent no later than 23.05.24.
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Gamla Torget 7
753 20 UPPSALA
