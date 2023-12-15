Visa and Immigration officer
2023-12-15
VFS Global is the world's largest and most experienced Outsourcing & Technology Service Specialists for Diplomatic Missions and Governments Worldwide.
The purpose of the role is to facilitate the VISA application process and handle front office & back-office operations conducted at the respective Visa Application Centers.
This role is a full-time role 40 hours a week, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, 5 days from Monday to Friday. Initial 6 months contract with possibility of extension.
The areas of responsibility will include:
Processing VISA applications and data entry
Collection and scrutiny of documents and passports at the Application Centre
Handover of Passports to the specific High Commission and/or its consulates.
Handover of passports to Courier/Applicants
Handling of postal applications
Handling customer queries in person, by email and on the telephone
Fee collection and cash handling
Preparing reports for day-to-day transactions.
Requirements:
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office packages.
Attention to accuracy and detail.
Excellent written & verbal communication skills.
A Proactive can-do attitude.
Contract Information:
6 months Fixed-term Contract (possibility of extension or change to permanent contract).
Workdays: from Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM - 06:00 PM.
Salary: 30,850 SEK (gross).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14
https://www.vfsglobal.com/en/individuals/index.html
118 65 STOCKHOLM
Svitlana Khatsanovska svitlanakh@vfsglobal.com
