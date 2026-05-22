Quality Systems Analyst
Internationella Insamlingsstift För Mark oc / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Insamlingsstift För Mark oc i Stockholm
About the Tenure Facility
The Tenure Facility is the first and only international financial mechanism exclusively focused on securing land and forest rights for Indigenous Peoples and local communities worldwide. Recognizing and upholding these rights represents one of the most impactful opportunities for fostering sustainable rural development, achieving global climate goals, and mitigating local conflicts in a cost-effective manner.
Through grants and technical assistance, the Tenure Facility empowers Indigenous Peoples and local communities by strengthening their capacity to implement land and forest tenure reforms. Additionally, it supports governments in testing and scaling innovative approaches to land rights recognition, ensuring practical solutions to administrative and legal challenges.
Position Summary
The Quality Systems Analyst (QSA) will provide dedicated technical support for the configuration, maintenance, optimization, and continuous improvement of the Tenure Facility's digital systems, with a primary focus on NGO Online (Saas project and grant management tool) and Power BI dashboards and reports.
The Tenure Facility uses NGO Online as its core SaaS platform for project, grant, and information management across approximately 50 staff members globally. As the organization continues to expand and mature its processes, there is a growing need for dedicated technical capacity to translate business requirements into system functionality, workflows, dashboards, and user support.
The QSA will work closely with the Quality Systems Manager (QSM). The QSM is the project manager and product owner for the Tenure Facility's digital system and is responsible for defining, harmonizing, and improving cross-functional business processes and oversees the effective integration of all relevant workflows, processes, tools, and templates and production of necessary dashboards are reports. The QSA will be responsible for building these requirements into the system, testing solutions, developing dashboards and reports in Power B. Additionally the QSA will be the main contact person for supporting users to resolve issues, troubleshooting issues, managing system enhancements, and developing system trainings.
Core Purpose of the Role
This role exists to ensure that the Tenure Facility's systems remain reliable, user-friendly, compliant, and aligned with organizational needs.
The QSA will:
System Configuration & Administration
Configure and maintain workflows, forms, permissions, system settings and in NGO Online.
Translate business requirements into system solutions.
Maintain clear specifications documentation.
Quality Assurance & Testing
Plan and execute testing for new features, upgrades, and changes.
Monitor system performance, conduct QA checks, and resolve issues (bugs, workflow failures, data inconsistencies).
Reporting & Data Management
Develop and maintain Power BI dashboards and reports.
Build and manage SQL queries, data models, and visualizations.
Ensure alignment between system configurations and reporting outputs.
Support data warehouse management and integrations with vendors.
Issue & Vendor Management
Track, prioritize, and resolve system issues and enhancement requests.
Coordinate with vendors on troubleshooting, fixes, and system improvements.
User Support & Continuous Improvement
Serve as the primary support point for system users.
Deliver training, guidance, and user documentation.
Support adoption of new features and change initiatives.
Drive continuous improvement, standardization, and automation across systems.
Required Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Data Analytics, Computer Science, Business Analysis, Quality Management, or a related field.
3-5 years of experience in systems administration, business systems analysis, or technical implementation roles.
Strong experience with Power BI (including DAX, data modelling, and dashboard development) and SQL.
Proven experience translating business requirements into system configurations and solutions.
Experience working with relational databases, data warehouses, and ETL concepts.
Experience in testing, quality assurance, and user acceptance testing (UAT).
Experience documenting processes, system configurations, and technical specifications.
Solid understanding of business process mapping and workflow-based systems.
Advanced Excel skills and strong analytical, problem-solving, and troubleshooting abilities.
Strong organizational skills with attention to detail and documentation.
English proficiency
Desirable Skills and Experience
Knowledge of data governance, data quality, and information management principles.
Familiarity with system configuration, and issue/ticketing systems.
Experience configuring SaaS platforms, business systems, CRMs, ERPs, grant management systems, or workflow tools.
Experience with NGO Online or similar grant and project management systems.
Experience with change management and user adoption.
Experience in the non-profit, international development, donor-funded, or grant management sectors.
Experience supporting global teams across multiple time zones.
Personal Attributes
Comfortable working in a continuously evolving environment
Highly organized and detail-oriented.
Able to manage multiple priorities and deadlines.
Comfortable working independently and with cross-functional teams.Strong customer service mindset.
Proactive, solution-oriented, and collaborative.
Strong communication skills, including the ability to explain technical issues to non-technical users.
Curious and motivated to continuously improve systems and processes.
Languages
Fluency in English required.
Spanish, French, or Portuguese desirable.
Location
* The position is based in Stockholm
How to apply:
• Send your application; cover letter and your CV via https://thetenurefacility.careers.haileyhr.app/en-GB/job/36e8df68-11f8-4c83-b2f9-0c82287a9a65/e426ffe5-8f5c-45e1-90ea-8d2ff7977ac7/db60febb-f49c-4ebb-9c95-7ec3be6b45b7
latest 5th June 2026. Please mark the application Quality Systems Analyst .
• The Tenure Facility promotes a balanced, diverse workforce, a strength that helps us better understand and address our partners' needs, and continually strive to improve our gender balance. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9922413