Vice President Software Engineering
2024-05-29
The Vice President of Software Engineering & AI will lead the software engineering organization and oversee the design, development and implementation of software solutions for R&D and Cell Manufacturing functions.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead and manage the software engineering team.
Develop and implement software solutions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Ensure software development best practices are followed.
Drive innovation and continuous improvement.
Qualifications and experience
Master's degree in Computer Science or related field (PhD preferred).
10+ years of experience in software engineering, AI.
10+ years of experience in a leadership role.
Strong technical skills.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Experience with agile development methodologies.
Experience with cloud computing and software architecture.
Fluent communication skills in English
Specific skills
Experience in development of complex software systems for safety critical applications.
Experience scaling teams in new areas of industrial development.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Labs AB
