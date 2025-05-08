Vice President Laboratories
NKT HV Cables AB / Chefsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla chefsjobb i Karlskrona
2025-05-08
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Are you an experienced professional with solid leadership skills and a well-developed technical understanding? Or have you been working in a similar leadership role and are looking for an opportunity to grow in a sustainable, green-oriented environment? We are now looking for a new Vice President, Head of Laboratories, in our High Voltage Solutions Karlskrona business line in Karlskrona, Sweden.
Opportunity to lead and further develop High Voltage Laboratories at NKT
In this role as Vice President, Head of Laboratories you will be responsible for the operations and its output and the strategical development of Laboratories.
The organization's fields of responsibilities includes:
* Qualification and development testing: to perform mechanical and electrical tests on components and cable systems
* Routine testing: to verify the production quality through high voltage electrical testing
* Mobile testing: to perform site acceptance tests at handover of the installed cable system to the customer and to perform fault searching services and other field tests
With the high voltage electrical hazards and high mechanical forces involved in the lab operations, the role requires that you promote a safety culture to ensure that all employees come home safe. You will be responsible for efficient output and for quality in the test execution. You will be responsible for the development of test methods, processes, as well as for development of the organization's structure and competences.
You will ensure that goals for the department are developed and followed. You will oversee large investment projects and see to that investment budgets are created and followed. In addition, you will monitor the technical development regarding cable testing with regards to equipment and methods. You will also be responsible for strategical development of test capacity vs demands to enable testing of both commercial projects and Research and Development projects.
Besides the above the primary tasks will be:
* Lead the Laboratories management team
* Lead the technical development & improvement for future cable testing with secured quality of methods and occupational safety
* Secure QHSE performance in projects
* Be a part of the High Voltage Solutions Karlskrona management team who is overseeing and managing the global business line.
* Ensure tests are to delivered on time, budget and quality towards our High Voltage Cable system projects.
Strategic and effective leader thriving in a fast-growing environment
We are looking for a person with several years of experience of the industry where leadership has played a great part in your previous positions. Your precision and critical thinking ensure thorough follow-ups, considering commercial and technical advancements. You shape business strategies and develop practical solutions, providing a solid foundation for your team's work. To thrive in this role, you must adeptly adjust to market changes and manage diverse workloads. You enjoy variety in your workday and are motivated by delivering quality and results, even in unexpected situations, using decisiveness and communication as your main tools. Your leadership is assured and effective, valuing co-workers as individuals. You prioritize collaboration, recognizing the positive impact of joint efforts on company growth.
In addition to the above the ideal candidate's background should include:
* Relevant education such as MSc in Civil Engineering or equivalent
* Relevant experience in a Senior leadership role or equivalent
* Fluency in Swedish and English
The position is placed in Karlskrona where also the team is located and majority of operations. Travel occurs occasionally as part of this role.
The role will be a part of our HV Solutions Karlskrona business line management team and formally reporting to our Executive Vice President, Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona.
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 31st of May 2025.
An extract from the criminal record, alcohol- and drug tests, along with personality tests, will be part of our recruitment process. You have permanent authorization to work in Sweden or SE/EU citizenship.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6603-43368563". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT HV Cables Kontakt
Jenni Aronsson +46 708287947 Jobbnummer
9326833