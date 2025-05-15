Vibration Engineer
2025-05-15
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join us as a Vibration Engineer at Siemens Energy, where you will embark on an exciting journey to ensure the reliability of our rotating machinery that aids in energy generation. Imagine measuring, analyzing, and verifying vibration behavior to support the design and efficiency of our equipment. You will collaborate with experienced engineers and utilize innovative remote monitoring systems to assist with engine start-ups, both at test beds and on-site after overhauls. This is a fantastic opportunity for you who are in the beginning of your career to make a meaningful impact on the energy sector while contributing to sustainable energy solutions!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Investigate and resolve engineering discrepancies related to vibration behavior, ensuring optimal performance of our gas and steam turbines and generators.
* Collaborate with top-tier engineers to support the start-up processes for prototype machines and customer units, enhancing reliability.
* Participate in product improvement workshops, providing valuable feedback to R&D teams that drive future innovations.
* Conduct hands-on engine preparation activities, following technical specifications to ensure successful testing outcomes.
* Provide remote technical assistance to field activities, helping to maintain strong customer relationships and deliver on our promise of reliability.
* These responsibilities will be carried out in compliance with regulations pertaining to Environment, Health and Safety regulations in the region, within the scope of your own responsibility
What You Bring
* A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical, Industrial, Thermal, Aero, or Electrical Engineering, or a related field in Physics, with a strong eagerness to learn and grow in the energy sector.
* Have the willingness to travel approximately 90 days per year to support on-site activities on short notice, showcasing your flexibility and adaptability. You will receive training and experience in our in house engine test beds before travel assignments
* A basic understanding of electrical distribution systems and control systems, along with a genuine interest in developing hands-on skills in measurement chains or data acquisistion systems.
* Strong interpersonal skills and a collaborative approach, allowing you to work effectively with diverse teams and learn from experienced colleagues.
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, enabling you to engage with colleagues and customers, contributing effectively to reporting and documentation.
* A proactive attitude and a problem-solving approach, demonstrating your passion for tackling engineering challenges and contributing to successful project outcomes.
Applicants must be legally authorized for employment in Sweden without need for employer-sponsored work authorization. Siemens Energy employees with current work permit sponsorship are eligible for internal transfers.
About the Team
You will join a welcoming team within the R&D Test department, specifically in the Measurement, Vibration, Acoustics, and Emission group. This team is dedicated to ensuring the performance and reliability of our products. You will have the opportunity to learn from experienced engineers and collaborate with engineers from various sectors. Our team values work/life balance and fosters a supportive environment where you can grow your skills and build a valuable network of international colleagues!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply already today, but not later than 2025-05-31
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Ramya Menon at ramya.menon@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Ellen Johansson on ellen.johansson@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@sieme... Ersättning
