Veterinarian with a focus on clinical teaching
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Veterinärsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla veterinärsjobb i Uppsala
2026-06-02
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Department of Clinical Sciences
Are you a small animal veterinarian who enjoys client interaction and providing first-class veterinary care? Would you like to be involved in the education of the veterinarians of tomorrow? Perhaps you are also interested in participating in a clinical research project? All of this is possible if you work with us at the University Animal Teaching Hospital's Small Animal Department! We look forward to receive your application.
About the position
As a licensed veterinarian at UDS, you will work in a varied day-to-day environment within a 24/7 operation at Sweden's only university animal hospital.
The position is primarily focused on clinical veterinary care, but also includes extensive involvement in the undergraduate education of veterinary students, offering a stimulating and varied work environment. Pedagogical training will be provided, as well as support from senior colleagues.
The role also includes evening, night, and weekend duties. After a period with limited opening hours, the clinic is since March 2026 operating around the clock again.
Your profile
You are a licensed veterinarian authorized to practice veterinary medicine in Sweden. It is considered an advantage if you can work independently and manage emergency cases out of hours and feel confident in making medical assessments and performing emergency surgery. It is also meritorious if you have Swedish national (Step 1) competence in canine and feline diseases or equivalent, as well as teaching experience.
Proficiency in English is required, and you either speak a Scandinavian language or are committed to learning Swedish within a time-period of ca 2-3 years.
At the University Animal Hospital, we are customer-focused and value a professional approach. You are communicative and have a strong ability to build and maintain good relationships with clients and colleagues. You are interested in teaching and participating in efforts to create strong conditions for research. As a veterinarian at the University Animal Hospital, you are expected to have a scientific mindset and an interest in evidence-based care.
As a person, you have good collaboration skills, are structured, have good self-awareness, and a willingness to contribute to the organization. You know that a fast-paced emergency environment with irregular working hours is something you can handle. You have an understanding of what stresses you but also how your colleagues can be affected by a sometimes stressful work environment.
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal abilities.
About us
The Department of Clinical Sciences is responsible for undergraduate education, research, and doctoral education in anesthesiology, diagnostic imaging, animal nursing, epidemiology, laboratory animal science, surgery, clinical chemistry, medicine, and reproduction. Across all subjects, our activities cover all animal species.
At the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) University Animal Teaching Hospital (UDS), education, research, and advanced veterinary care go hand in hand. We educate the veterinarians and veterinary nurses of tomorrow and provide first-class care to companion animals, competition animals, and production animals. We also share knowledge with the public. By combining established knowledge with the latest research findings, we help develop the veterinary care of the future.
Under one roof, we provide care for horses, dogs, cats, and other small animals. In addition to modern, purpose-built facilities, we have access to advanced diagnostic imaging and a veterinary specialist laboratory. UDS also includes a mobile unit that travels to stables and farms to examine and treat horses and farm animals.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Permanent position. A 6-month probationary period applies.
Extent:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 22 June 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Please include:
CV
Cover letter
Degree certificate/veterinary license
Any other certificates relevant to the position.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
Box 7040 (visa karta
)
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Avdelningschef
Maria Karlsson maria.b.karlsson@slu.se +4618671378 Jobbnummer
9940914