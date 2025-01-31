Verification Engineer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Verification Engineer to join the platform team within our client in the automotive industry. The team develops and integrates platform software which consists of AUTOSAR components in our ECUs, and HPC running RTOS, and a graphical part running Yocto and Qt/QML. You will work with tools like Jenkins, SystemD, NetSim, and Google Test. You will also work with interprocessor communication, ethernet, CAN, LIN, DoIP, Stomp, SOME/IP, and VLAN. The work requires a lot of interaction with suppliers.
Job description:
o Develop and execute test plans to verify platform software components, ensuring platform software as working as expected.
o Design, implement, and maintain automated test cases for software validation at unit, and integration levels.
o Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, architects, and project managers, to understand requirements and define verification strategies.
o Perform root-cause analysis for test failures and work with the development team to resolve issues.
o Use simulation tools, bench RIGs, and vehicle testing environments for validation.
o Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives to optimize the verification process.
o Document test results, create verification reports, and ensure traceability of requirements.
Experience required:
o B.Sc in Electrical /SW /Mechatronics Engineering or similar
o You have worked for a minimum of 3+ years preferably in the automotive industry
o Experience with embedded Linux, RTOS, Autosar, Jenkins
o Experience with HMI in automotive industry is a plus.
Skills required:
o Skilled developer in Python, Bash, and PowerShell.
o Yocto and Qt/QML
o Excellent communication skills
o Familiar with QNX OS and Hypervisor
o Fluent in English both spoken and written
o Pro-active, flexible team player
o Can easily collaborate and work in an international environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-02
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Verification Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9137739