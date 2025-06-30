Vendor Management Specialist
2025-06-30
To one of our important customers in Lund we are now seeking for a Vendor Management Specialist.
Scope of the assignment
The tasks shall include but are not limited to: * Oversee and support vendors working on technically critical-path components and systems related to instrument development and delivery. * In some cases, directly manage vendor contracts, including performance monitoring, issue escalation, and enforcing contractual terms. * In other cases, advise and support instrument teams in their vendor interactions - providing expertise, guidance, and hands-on help with technical issue resolution. * Conduct regular on-site supplier visits to assess progress, identify risks, and help vendors overcome obstacles. * Push vendors to stay aligned with project schedules, escalate and intervene when delays threaten critical milestones. * Challenge assumptions and decisions that may compromise delivery timeline, maintain a schedule-first mindset while being grounded in technical feasibility. * Evaluate existing contracts and suggest improvements to incentive structures (e.g. early or on-time delivery rewards).
Qualifications:
• Strong experience in vendor management, supplier performance, or project coordination in complex technical environments. * Proven ability to both directly manage contracts and operate in a consultative/advisory capacity depending on the situation. * Technical proficiency in mechanical systems, instrumentation, engineering design, or manufacturing processes, ability to understand and evaluate drawings, specifications, and test protocols. * Willingness and ability to travel across Europe to visit suppliers.
Personal profile:
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. * Comfortable challenging decisions and pushing for accountability. * Strong problem-solving skills with a focus on delivery and risk mitigation. Ersättning
