Vehicle Fault tracing Engineer - Advanced
2023-08-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Vänersborg
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
This is an external consultant position full time onsite in Göteborg with our direct/Tier 1 client that is a leading Automotive electric mobility technology and solutions company & is member of renowned car brands in Sweden and worldwide.
Consultant will work with complete electrical verification team that has responsibilities of electrical integration, vehicle mode management testing, advanced fault tracing, SW download.
Tasks
• Plan, prepare and execute fault tracing in box cars and prototype vehicles.
• Participate in prototype builds.
• Document and communicate root cause and/or relevant information on problems identified to
responsible design area.
• Support workshops with electrical know how.
Qualifications
• Car driving license and T1/T2 test driving license Hällered.
• Bachelor degree in electrical engineering, mechatronics or long practical work experience within
the area.
• Good knowledge of in vehicle electrical systems in general.
• Knowledge of electrical architecture, electrical network and communication, signal configuration, diagnosis and software-download for CAN, LIN, Ethernet, and Flexray.
• Knowledge of following computer based SW tools like CANoe, CANalyzer, and also other
measuring tools like oscilloscope, multimeter etc. used in fault tracing.
• Excellent English skills (spoken and written)
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
