Value Stream Lead
AB Tetra Pak / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Lund
2025-04-23
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job summary
We are now looking for a new colleague as Value Stream Lead for the Packaging Solutions organisation. Are you interested in a new challenge within a dynamic and innovative organisation? Here is your chance!
We are looking for an experienced Value Stream Lead for our Packaging Solutions organizations. In this role, you will be responsible for gathering business requirements at a strategic level for our Packaging Solutions Supply Chain area. This is done through periodic contact with the VP and Directors within the Value Stream. Value Stream Leads will often lead certain Projects to ensure that benefits are fully realized across the Value Stream. This person will work closely with both Global IM as well as with Process Office.
This is an individual contributor role and will be based in Lund/Sweden and report to the Director Value Stream Packaging Solutions Supply Chain.
What you will do
• Provide business requirements to relevant end-to-end process team
• Represent both global and critical local viewpoints during solution discussions
• Ensure that the organizations within the value stream are executing the processes as intended
• Ensure that the organizations within the value stream are leveraging the appropriate supporting tools, documentation, and learning material to effectively execute the processes
• Work with process office to find solutions to business challenges while remaining true to our design and architectural principles as well as to secure process control & compliance
• Support analysis needed when solution decisions are escalated to the Design Authority
• Role model for decision making with the full enterprise view of Tetra Pak as your foundation
• Works well in a matrix setup and thrives in an ambiguous business environment
We believe you have
• A university degree, Business Administration or in Engineering
• Minimum 5-10 years of experience in an operational Supply Chain job
• Strong business knowledge
• Strong IT knowledge
• Good knowledge and experience of working with Business Process Management
• Good knowledge and experience of working with Business Transformation
• Excellent command of English, both written and oral is required
In this role it is important to have a high level of drive and analytical skills and to be able to adapt to changes. We also see that you possess solid business understanding and are able to challenge decision making involving senior stakeholders.
Furthermore, you are proactive, organized and able to deliver accurate and timely results. You possess good presentation skills and an ability to communicate and collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders.
We offer you
• A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
• A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation, where engineering experts drive visible results
• An equal opportunity employment environment that values diversity and inclusion
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
no later than 2025-05-03
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-03
