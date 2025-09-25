Value Stream Expert
2025-09-25
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
The Value Stream Expert - Project, Sales and Order Management is responsible for overseeing and optimizing the end-to-end value stream across project execution, sales, and order management within the PS&E organization. This role ensures a seamless flow from customer inquiry through order fulfilment, driving efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction-mainly in Business Sectors and Production Centres globally within the Tetra Pak PS&E organization.
What you will do
As Value Stream Expert - Project, Sales and Order Management, you will join a team of Value Stream Leads and experts with global experience in executing the Customer Project Solution. Your main responsibilities will include:
Setting strategy and developing processes, training, and tools-including the Next Chapter System Platform (NCSP) and Customer Project Management tools such as Planview-to drive improvements in delivering equipment solutions to customers.
Leading and contributing to Business Transformation (BT) projects by developing new processes, documents, and systems within the PS&E Project, Sales, and Order Management processes.
Identifying and sharing best practices with Business Experts and Local Process Drivers worldwide through training and coaching.
Defining system requirements and driving tool development and continuous improvement together with Business Sectors, Production Centres, and Global IM.
We believe you have
A university degree in Business Administration, Engineering, or equivalent; PMI certification is a plus.
More than 5 years of operational experience as a professional expert or manager in project management or order management of commercial projects in PS&E Business Sectors or Production Centres.
Familiarity with ERP, Customer Project Management, and order management systems.
Good understanding of the end-to-end Customer Project Solution process, especially in Business Streams and Production (knowledge of OFCE is a plus).
Excellent command of English, both written and spoken.
You are a goal-oriented person with strong personal drive and energy to motivate yourself and others. You have a proven ability to explain the "why" and get people committed across functions. You are structured, analytical, and continuously strive for excellence in both small and large tasks. You have a solid business understanding and a genuine interest in optimizing processes and tools, as well as developing people's competence for operational excellence. Your excellent communication and networking skills enable you to manage stakeholders across functions and cultures, solve complex problems, and inspire adoption of new ways of working through a credible and positive attitude.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on October 9.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Lijo Elsy Oommen at lijo.oommen@tetrapak.com
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Vivien Balogh at vivien.balogh@tetrapak.com
For those who apply from Sweden, for trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
