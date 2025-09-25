V&V Engineer (Automotive)
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlstad
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be a part of working with new electrical architecture and complex systems of distributed software? We are now looking for functional and non-functional Testers and Test Automation Engineers who enjoy a dynamic and multicultural work environment.
As a V&V Engineer, you will focus on performing tests and verification in the customer's test environments, help automate the tests for improved efficiency.
We are looking for initiative-taking individuals who are good at working in a flexible, fast-paced environment and who want to work with leading automotive clients for upcoming vehicle architectures.
In this role, you will play a key role in:
Your Role
Perform manual and exploratory testing on component and system rigs, HIL and SIL setups and on vehicle.
Test the new SW capabilities of the vehicle platform.
Background within function testing Worked in the automotive industry.
Knowledge within Vector Tool's (CANoe, Canalyzer).
Debugging and fault tracing.
Experience in writing automated tests; functional and non-functional using Python, CAPL.
Experience Support, maintain and improve the Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Development (CD) pipeline.
Experience Support in the development and configuration of test objects, i.e. Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) rigs.
Experience Automated system CI tests.
Work with test coverage and requirements.
Requirements handling and review.
Your profile
5+ years of automotive background
BSc or MSc in Engineering or similar
Swedish / EU Driving License B
Good knowledge of Python
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines
Good knowledge of Linux
Experience in Automated Software Testing
Excellent English
Advantageous :
Agile ways of working
Knowledge of Vehicle networking
Experience working in a real-time embedded system
SW Release Management
Swedish speaking skills
Tech stack: Pytest, Python, Linux, Robot Framework, TCP/IP Networking, AUTOSAR, CI/CD.
Application and Contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously. Apply now to join our team and make a meaningful impact in the automotive industry.
For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage, and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that identity and background checks may be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531), https://www.capgemini.com/se-en/news/press-releases/get-the-future-you/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Göteborg Jobbnummer
9526079