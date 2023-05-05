V&V Designer
Alstom Transport AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Göteborg
, Falköping
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Verification & Validation Designer in Gothenburg we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field and work alongside passionate, motivated, and dedicated teammates.
You'll get up close to our product on intriguing projects. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business, utilising cutting-edge technology to gain a thorough technical perspective. You'll make sure everything adheres to requirements, and much more.
You'll specifically take care of making sure software artefacts comply with specifications and are fit for purpose.
We'll look to you for:
Creating verification and validation documentation, including plans, procedures and requirement traceability
Software installation and subsystem integration
Writing test scenarios
Issue investigation
Installing, integrating and testing the system.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in or passion for Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
Great knowledge of embedded systems and safety architecture
Some experience in software analysis and software testing
Understanding of C/C++ and scripting language like Python
Showing initiative
An outside-the-box approach to testing
Decision-making confidence
Familiarity with rail or a keenness to learn more
Accountability and collaboration
Problem-solving skills
Curiosity and flexibility.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with CENELEC standard for safety railway product
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress onwards from tester to system engineer and beyond
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
415 05 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alstom Transport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7740832