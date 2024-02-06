Ux-Designer With Game Experience
Job Description
We are looking for a skilled UX-Designer with (preferably) game experience!
Key responsibilities in this role:
• Collaborate with product stakeholders (PMs, Producers and Creative crafts) to create and uphold the UX vision for the game and use data to strategically shape feature improvements.
• Actively creating and participating in product discovery stages and processes from ideation, validation through to design and production readiness.
• Partner with product stakeholders and understand how to use data to help guide game and feature improvements.
• Embracing a healthy feedback culture; we encourage our UX designers to give and receive constructive feedback as we strive to make even better products together.
• Being a strong voice for the player and representing the players' needs through analysis, empathy and balancing them with our business needs.
• Being able to articulate design decisions to a wide range of stakeholders.
• Effectively analyzing data from user research projects and being able to distinguish between being data-driven and data- informed
• Occasionally providing support to UX Researchers by leading and conducting qualitative studies that contribute to a better understanding of our players.
• Advocating for HCI (Human Computer Interaction) principles and ensuring design proposals demonstrate these principles.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• Mid level experience as a UX Designer.
• Experience in Visual Communication and Prototyping.
• You widely make use of the principles of HCI, Interaction Design and Information Architecture.
• Designing for Accessibility and Inclusion.
• Advocate for Design Thinking.
• Knowledge and expertise with Design Systems.
• Experience working in Figma.
• Experience working in the Gaming Industry.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in this role, it is important that you are communicative and have the ability to make things happen in an environment of ambiguity, complexity and multiple stakeholders. It is also essential that you are able to influence others in the absence of any direct authority. Moreover, we assume that you have a highly collaborative style and are able to thrive in both a team environment and also to work independently.
