Job Description
We are looking for a motivated designer professionally educated within UX, HMI, graphics design or similar. We expect you to have proven experience, talent, and capabilities within the competence area we're searching for and be skilled working in Figma. As a person we think you have a strong sense of teamwork and that you are a kind and helpful team player. Your creativity and "get things done" attitude goes without saying and you have the ability to motivate, take responsibility and deliver both on product and process in a global environment.
Software and IT:
Knowledge of Figma is a requirement
Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite is a requirement
Knowledge of Sketch and Principle is an advantage
Knowledge of SW development is an advantage
Knowledge of HW prototype development is an advantage
Knowledge of Jira is an advantage
Personal attributes:
Strong sense of teamwork
Kind and helpful team player
Ability to drive, motivate and convince
Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions
Creativity, curiosity and a "can-do" attitude
"Get things done" mindset
Well structure and organized mindset
Eye on details
Job Responsibilities
Contributing to the deliveries on Screens (Aligning and Finalize Button Strategy etc) and ICONS area (Create Master Icon Shapes, Identify physical Icons etc)
Department/Project Description
GlobalLogic Sweden is looking for an UX/UI Designer to work for one of our clients within the Automotive industry with a location in Gothenburg, Sweden. Så ansöker du
