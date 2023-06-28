UX Researcher
2023-06-28
Do you like the idea of working with products that help citizens as well as police, schools and hospitals in critical situations? Axis equipment and software services are used for real-time support during incidents and for forensic search when something has already happened. Our R&D-site in Linköping is growing at a fast pace and we're looking for a UX researcher that can contribute to a smarter, safer World.
Axis have done a lot of good UX designs through the years. Really good. Today we aim for the next level: Great. To accomplish that stage of user experience we cannot only do best guesses, using our knowledge and sales input. We need more people focusing on real user feedback! The ones who learn everything about our users and their usage, their wants and their needs.
Who is your future team?
At Axis in Linköping, we work in small DevOps teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of software development. We have the benefits of working in a smaller, but growing Linköping office, together with the advantages of the large company's strengths. You will be part of several teams, working closely with developers, QA-engineers and Product Management. You will also be part of Axis UX Assembly with three UX colleagues in the Linköping office.
What is it like to work as a UX researcher in Linköping?
In Linköping, software development is our core business. As UX researcher you will be a key player in the design of our software products.
The responsibilities of the role include:
* Together with UX designers, product managers and stakeholders defining the research needs
* Conducting all stages of UX research: identifying, planning, driving, conducting, analysing, and reporting out insights to designers, developers, and other stakeholders
* Performing hands-on user research activities: exploratory research (e.g. user interviews, desk research including competitor research, A/B testing) and summative (e.g. usability testing, analytics)
* Creating prototypes of UI features to ensure a high-quality user flow in our products
* Advocating UX research at Axis. Education and coaching are big parts of this role, including facilitating workshops
Who are you?
We are looking for a committed UX professional who wants to work in a cross-functional team to create solutions that make things easier and better for our end users.
You must have:
* At least 3 years of hands-on experience of the UX research role and previous experience of the UX designer role
* A genuine curiosity when it comes to people and behaviors. The ability to empathize and anticipate user needs
* Documented experience conducting both quantitative and qualitative user research and analysis
* Excellent communication and networking skills
* Fluency in English, both verbal and written and it's a bonus if you speak other languages
* BA/BSc in behavioural sciences, computer science, psychology or engineering
It is an advantage if you have:
* Experience of facilitating design thinking and sprints, user journeys, impact mapping, as well as doing prototypes and designing interfaces
* Visual design skills
* Experience from working in an R&D environment
What Axis have to offer:
This job is situated in Linköping, primarily on-site in our newly built office in Ebbepark. We have a great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the new office also encourages having a lot of fun at work! We enjoy playing table tennis, Mario Kart, pool and board games in the office. During lunch some colleagues play pickle-ball at Campushallen, whilst others prefer padel or the gym. Of course, we have coffee breaks and Axis-fika!
Fortunately, we also find time to dig into work and develop outstanding products and solutions that are highly requested by our customers. We work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work.
Axis is a company that realize the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Ready to Act?
Find out more from Engineering manager Charlotta Linderstam, +46 (0)73 046 50 92 or HR Business Partner Pernille Törnquist +46 (0)72-185 18 05.
