UX Product Designer

2023-01-02
Are you the UX Designer we are looking for?
At Refined, we are on a mission to reimagine the user experience for business software to make it accessible to more people, for more purposes. Our product aggregates features, content and functionality from third-party platforms such as Atlassian Confluence and Jira, and allows our customers to build the sites they need. Today, Refined is most commonly used for intranets, service desks, issue trackers, and knowledge bases.
At Refined, design is not an afterthought but something we care deeply about - it is not only a selling point for our product, but an integral part of how we develop, deliver and improve our products. This is a phenomenal opportunity for a self-starting designer to embed into a fast-moving product-development team and make significant, daily contributions that directly increases the value for our thousands of customers worldwide.
As a UX Designer you will be part of our mission by evolving our product and bring new features and use cases to life. We're looking for a skilled software designer who can balance good, user-centric design with realistic and technically feasible proposals. Someone who sweats over the small stuff, like the intricacies of UI design and design system components, but who never loses sight of the big picture. To that end, you'll need to keep your eye on the prize, even through what seems to be never ending iterations or multiple rounds of reviews from fellow designers and product managers. Ultimately, we aim for a delightful, intuitive, effortless, and attractive user interface that helps our customers build better and better sites.
You will develop novel and amazing designs for our core features - and uncover new, exciting opportunities for how our product will be used in the future. As a part of an interdisciplinary team, you will keep the users in mind while balancing implementation and business requirements in your design work. Your work will impact thousands of users around the world, ranging from people in tiny start-ups to global enterprises - No one should have to use B2B software that isn't intuitive and delightful to use.
In your daily work you will:
Contribute end-to-end, from initial problem framing to final implementation
Be creative and figure out solutions that our users love
Use your craftsmanship to create high-quality final UI and UX deliverables
Be systematic and maintain & develop our design systems
Ensure great design execution in tight sync with PMs and developers
Evaluate designs & prototypes with our users
How to succeed in this position?
We are looking for a skilled design professional who has the ability to take ownership of the process from initial problem definitions to final execution. You will rock your tasks if you have:
A few years of experience in UX/UI design in a software company
Worked in production-focused settings (e.g hands-on asset production in a process like Scrum)
Tech background or strong technical proficiency, knowing what it takes to create technically feasible designs
Created and maintained design systems
Practical experience of performing user research
A keen eye for detail and order
Fluency in modern prototyping and design tools
Why should you join us?
We have an amazing team and great clients, but all of this is possible because of a couple of values we have and share. If these words resonate with you, we are pretty sure that you would love to work with us:
Flexibility: We believe work should fit into the rest of your life and not the other way around.
Fun: We celebrate our successes and host tons of other events like quiz and game nights, table tennis tournaments, theme days, and more.
Inclusion: We have a track record of hiring and promoting the most qualified candidates, regardless of factors like nationality, race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion, which, if you ask us, have no bearing on one's ability to do the job.
Growth: Our employees grow as we grow. We promote from within, and we're committed to professional development so you leave us with more knowledge than you came with (but don't leave us!).
We are good corporate citizens. We're incredibly proud of the gender balance in our tech team, not to mention our pledge to donate 1% of company profits to charities and nonprofits like Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Cool Earth.
Want to learn more about what it's like to work with us? Visit our About Us page and see what our employees say about working at Refined.
And, of course, we have a bunch of well-thought-out benefits for all of our employees:
Flextime and flexible working hours
Generous policies for new parents
Flexible work-from-home policy
Competitive pay
Competitive pension package (SE)
Loads of 'away from the desk' activities including after-works, stretch sessions, ping-pong competitions, group sports and delicious meals out.
4000kr yearly in keep-fit activities
1 hour / week to be used for physical activities
25 vacation days annually
Annual company-wide kickoff trips
Opportunities to travel for conferences, depending on your role
Friday breakfast
Macbook Pro
Referral bonus
Annual physical
Quality headphones
Are you interested? Apply now!
Can you see yourself working with us? Great! We'd love to know more about you.
Our recruitment process consists of a screening call and one or multiple interviews, where we will dive deeper into your skills. There, you will also be able to ask questions directly to the rest of the team. We are continuously going through the applications and you can expect to be contacted within two weeks after sending in your application. We will hire as soon as we find the right candidate so don't wait to send your application.
The salary range for this role is 39 000 - 43 000 SEK. We would like you to include a portfolio with your application. The role is located in Malmö, but we will not be able to relocate you from another country at the moment. If you have any further questions regarding this role, feel free to drop a message to daniel@refined.com
E-post: daniel@refined.com
https://refined.com/
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24 8TR
