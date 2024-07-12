UX Lead
2024-07-12
UX Lead Schibsted Media SPP (Shared Products and Platforms)Location: Oslo and StockholmRole type: Hybrid, at least two days in the office
About usAt SPP we're passionate about creating editorial tools that empower our newsrooms to produce great media content! We are now looking for a dedicated and experienced UX Lead to join our team - maybe that is you?Shared Products & Platforms (SPP) offers a powerful suite of tools for newsrooms and journalists within Schibsted Media and external partners. SPP supports the entire editorial process with advanced tools, enhancing content distribution by leveraging the new technologies. From planning and discovery to creation and personalised recommendations in text, video, and sound SPP meets the needs of modern media operations.Role descriptionAre you ready to lead a group of talented UX'ers and make a real impact? As our UX Lead, you'll manage a team of four UX designers, dedicating around twenty percent of your time to people management and the rest to hands-on design work and strategic thinking.
Your mission? To ensure our tools are intuitive and efficient for our newsroom staff, but also together with our PMs and UX'ers help find the right balance between time spent and getting an improvement out with the available capacity within the team. A true balancing act! Our goal is to over time have a more consistent user experience across the user journeys across our products. So enabling cross team ux discussions will also be a part of the role.Key Responsibilities:
- Lead and Inspire: Mentor and guide our four UX designers, fostering a collaborative and creative environment enabling them to thrive and grow. We look for a role model when it comes to participating in our community in our office on the SPP office days and to spend time physically with the newsrooms. - Hands-On Design: Spending the majority of your time actively contributing to design projects. - Collaborate: Work closely with our UX'ers, product managers, engineering managers, and editorial staff to make sure we do the right prioritizations from a user point of view both for the individual product and across our product portfolio. - Strategic Support: Assist the Head of Product and UX in setting the strategic direction for our tooling area and participate in cross-team projects. - User Research: Together with the UX team conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights and inform design decisions. - Innovation: Stay current with industry trends and best practices in particular the generative AI field, and applying this knowledge to support the direction of which we develop our products. - Advocate: Champion user-centred design principles and be a great sparring partner for our teams on how we can better integrate them into our development process.
What We're Looking For:
- Collaborative Spirit: You are a strong team player that optimises for the bigger picture and not individual wins. You have high collaboration skills and the ability to challenge and push teams to ensure great user experience and timely delivery. - Experience: Previous experience from a UX role is a must. Previous experience as a UX lead will be a strong advantage. Either way you should be passionate about managing people and have relevant experience from doing so. - Design Tools Proficiency: Skilled in design and prototyping tools such as Figma. - Research Savvy: Experience conducting user research and usability testing. - Communication Skills: Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams. Being friendly and pragmatic will get you far in our matrix organisation. - User Focus: A desire to engage closely with our newsrooms to understand our user group. - Business value understanding: We always need to balance value vs. effort in our projects. Having experience with how to support the teams in this will be an important skill set. - Language: You need to speak English and one Scandinavian language fluently.
How to Apply:
If you're passionate about user experience and eager to lead a talented group of UX'ers, we'd love to hear from you! Please show your interest by August 16th.
We will not start recruiting for the role before mid August as the hiring manager, Martine Torp Lund, will be on vacation until then.
We are a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and close to 6,000 employees. We empower millions of people every day. How? We help your mom sell her boat, challenge your brother's political view and help your grandpa lower his interest rate.
Our News Media shape the media landscape of today and tomorrow, something we take great pride in as our democracies depend on independent journalism. Through our Nordic Marketplaces, we connect millions of sellers and buyers, enabling them to make smart and sustainable decisions for themselves and future generations. We also help new promising businesses grow.
