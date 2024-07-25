UX Designer till Econans
Econans AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Econans AB i Göteborg
Econans is a Fintech/Greentech company based in Gothenburg offering a platform for banks to accelerate the energy transition of buildings. Powered by reliable data for analysis and reporting. Buildings account for 40% of the energy consumed in the EU. Together we can unlock a smooth energy transition of buildings and help save the planet. As a bonus, it also makes sense from a financial perspective. Good for the planet, for homeowners' wallets, and business. Our solutions have hundreds of thousands of users in Sweden and we have now started to expand to more markets.
We're seeking an experienced UX designer with a keen eye for details and an ability to think strategically about how we should build our future scalable platform. Your role goes beyond design, involving continuous improvement of our way of working in everything from our research methods to prioritizing the most important features to work on and ensuring the efficiency of our design team. You'll collaborate with diverse teams and work in an agile environment that aligns with our fast-paced culture. With expertise in UX and UI design, you'll be a crucial force in our innovation journey.
What you will bring along:
University degree in UX/design or like.
You have at least 5 years of work experience as a UX Designer.
You work in a structured and systematic way.
Great skills in Figma.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English at a professional level.
You can reason about complex product architectures, understanding the trade-offs, see the details and understand what to focus on to make the greatest impact on the product.
You are pragmatic and goal oriented.
What would be great in addition:
Working in a start/scale-up.
Interest in green technology.
What we can offer:
Creative freedom and exciting products.
An opportunity to grow and be in a dynamic and ever-changing environment.
Awesome office in central Gothenburg with possibilities of working remotely.
Competitive benefits Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Econans AB
(org.nr 559113-0553)
Kyrkogatan 20-22 (visa karta
)
411 15 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Operations Manager
Sandra Melin sandra.melin@econans.com 0702695853 Jobbnummer
8812478