Connected Vehicle Connectivity Validation Engineer - F/M/X
Amaris AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-14
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We are looking for a Senior Connectivity Validation Engineer with strong expertise in telecom technologies, cellular modem systems, and embedded connectivity testing.
The role focuses on validating end-to-end mobile network connectivity for advanced telematics systems, including simulation-based testing and automation development. You will work on 4G and 5G connectivity features, embedded Linux-based environments, and CI-driven test frameworks, ensuring reliable performance of safety-critical and connected services.
📍 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
🕒 Seniority: Senior (7–10 years)
🌍 Language: English – Professional proficiency
🚗 Domain: Automotive Connectivity / Telecom Testing
📡 Focus: 4G/5G validation, automation, and embedded systems
Responsibilities
Design, execute, and maintain test strategies for cellular connectivity systems
Develop and enhance automated test cases and frameworks using Python and Robot Framework
Integrate automated tests into CI/CD pipelines and embedded test environments
Perform end-to-end validation of connectivity features including voice, data, SMS, and emergency communication services
Analyze logs, troubleshoot issues, and perform root cause analysis on modem and network behavior
Work with mobile network simulators for testing LTE/5G connectivity scenarios
Maintain and improve test infrastructure and simulation environments
Act as a technical expert in cellular connectivity, signaling, and modem behavior
Collaborate with cross-functional engineering teams in an agile environment
Contribute to continuous improvement of validation processes and automation coverage
Required Skills & Experience
7–10 years of experience in telecom, connectivity testing, or embedded system validation
Strong knowledge of GSM, 3G, LTE, and 5G mobile network technologies
Experience with voice, SMS, and data communication services
Strong background in embedded Linux systems and development toolchains
Proficiency in Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, or similar CI/CD tools
Strong programming skills in Python and test automation frameworks such as Robot Framework
Hands-on experience with mobile network simulators (e.g., Keysight UXM/Anite 9000 or R&S CMW/CMX500)
Understanding of mobile network signaling, VoLTE/VoNR, APN configurations, and connectivity behaviors
Experience with defect tracking tools such as Jira
Strong analytical, debugging, and communication skills
Preferred Skills
Experience with emergency communication systems such as eCall or next-generation eCall
Knowledge of automotive connectivity or telematics systems
Experience working in agile development environments
What We Offer
An international community bringing together 110+ different nationalities
An environment where trust has a central place: 70% of key leaders started their careers at entry level positions
A robust training system with an internal Academy and 250+ available modules
A vibrant workplace that frequently gathers for internal events (afterworks, team buildings, etc.)
At Mantu, sustainability is part of everything we do. You'll have the opportunity to turn your ideas into action and make a tangible impact. Every day, our teams bring ESG commitments to life, from reducing our footprint to driving positive change within our communities. Through our WeCare Together program, you'll be empowered to design and lead projects that create real social or environmental impact, with the company's full support.
Salary range: From 53,333 SEK to 66,667 SEK
The stated salary falls within the established salary range for the position and is determined based on experience, skills, and level of responsibility, in accordance with our policy of fair and non-discriminatory compensation.
Amaris Consulting is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace. We are committed to promoting diversity within the workforce and creating an inclusive working environment. For this purpose, we welcome applications from all qualified candidates regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, beliefs, age, marital status, disability, or other characteristics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amaris AB
(org.nr 559069-8857)
pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Amaris Consulting AB Jobbnummer
9962665