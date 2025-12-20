User Support Director For Naiss
Linköpings universitet / Chefsjobb / Linköping Visa alla chefsjobb i Linköping
2025-12-20
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linköpings universitet i Linköping
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Kinda
eller i hela Sverige
NAISS, the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden, provides academic users with high-performance computing resources, storage capacity, and data services. NAISS is hosted by Linköping University and has 12 partner universities across Sweden.We are looking for a User Support Director for the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden
NAISS is Sweden's national infrastructure for high-performance computing, AI and data that provides state-of-the-art services to more than 7,000 researchers as well as other collaborators. We operate the Arrhenius mid-range EuroHPC system, the Swedish AI factory Mimer, and several dedicated resources for external partners including e.g. other infrastructures, dedicated AI systems funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg foundation, national storage and weather forecasting. The infrastructure also organises national user support and training and participates in several international collaboration programmes around the development of infrastructure and trusted execution environments. More information is available at https://www.naiss.se
The position
As head of user support, you will be part of the NAISS (central) management team and responsible for the planning, management, and follow-up of the nationally distributed user support. The tasks include outreach activities for new users; training through courses, hackathons, and documentation; organisation of advanced domain-specific user support in the form of projects; and management of staff working on long-term development and maintenance of critical software. You will work closely with the director and deputy director to ensure that users receive the support they need to realise their research, and that NAISS is proactive and prepares users for future technologies within high-performance computing (HPC) and AI. You will have great freedom to set up a well-functioning organisation which serves users all over Sweden. You are also expected to cooperate with international organisations, e.g., EuroHPC (the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking), to find synergies within user support.
You will also be a head of unit with formal staff management responsibility for 15 application experts and financial follow-up. As part of this role, it is important that you, like the director, conduct regular visits to NAISS branches across the country.
The person we need
Requirements for the position are:
• Extensive experience of operating and using HPC resources
• Experience of leadership and independently managing tasks.
• Experience in personnel management, including responsibility for staff development, workplace environment matters, and recruitment.
• Experience in handling financial matters related to financial monitoring, budgeting, and investments.
• Good knowledge of scientific issues within fields related to NAISS.
• Excellent oral and written communication skills.
• Ability to successfully lead negotiations.
• Good awareness of the sensitivities that may arise when operating in between different organisations and disciplines.
Of merit for the position are:
• Ability to carefully document and plan tasks and work against deadlines to meet timetables.
• Ability to build and maintain consensus and to work with others to make difficult decisions and achieve robust and sustainable outcomes.
• Ability to build communities and engender a common sense of purpose within them.
• Ability to set out long-term visions and the means to achieve them.
• Experience of working with training and support for users within HPC & AI.
In this recruitment process, we place great emphasis on your personal qualities. You should be clear, empathetic, and communicative, with strong collaborative skills. Furthermore, you must be able to endorse LiU's core values, such as credibility, security, and trust.
The workplace
You will work in Linköping at the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden that is hosted by Linköping University. We are a growing organisation changing rapidly, which means excellent opportunities for professional development and new responsibilities. The centre includes a broad range of staff, from system administrators to user support, training, and administrative roles. Read more at https://www.naiss.se
The employment
Permanent position, full-time, 100%. Starting date by agreement.
The employment entails a position as Application Expert or Coordinator, together with a formal appointment as Head of Unit.
This position may come to be a security classified position. If so, security screening including a records check will be carried out before any decision on employment is made.
Salary and employment benefits
Linköping University is a Swedish public employer and offers individual salary setting, as well as opportunities to combine parenthood and an active lifestyle with employment.
NAISS offers a possibility of remote work up to 40% of the working time.
More information about employee benefits is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than 2026-01-26.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Linköping university has framework agreements and wishes to decline direct contacts from staffing- and recruitment companies as well as vendors of job advertisements. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning. Statliga villkorsavtalet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linköpings Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://www.liu.se/ Kontakt
HR-partner
Christina Inglisedotter christina.inglisedotter@liu.se +46 13 28 10 13 Jobbnummer
9658170