User Experience Manager (UX)
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Högskolejobb / Lund
2025-05-02
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About The Job
We're looking for a passionate and strategic UX Manager to lead and grow our UX team within the Sales & Service Value Stream. In this role, you'll be responsible for shaping the user experience strategy, driving research initiatives, and ensuring our solutions are intuitive, user-centered, and aligned with business goals.
You'll work both strategically and operationally-balancing hands-on design and research with team leadership and cross-functional collaboration. This is a great opportunity for someone ready to step into a managerial role and make a real impact across a broad and dynamic organization.
What You Know
* Proven experience in planning and conducting user research, prototyping, and user testing.
* Strong proficiency in Figma for creating clickable prototypes and evaluating design hypotheses.
* Deep understanding of User-Centered Design principles and their application in Agile environments.
* Skilled in user research methodologies: interviews, field studies, surveys, A/B testing, and usability testing.
* Ability to analyze research findings to inform design decisions and enhance user experience.
* Experience in evaluating and improving third-party solutions with added functionality
* Confident in leading cross-functional workshops (e.g., user story mapping, journey mapping).
* Familiarity with tools like Miro and established UX methodologies.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
* University-level education in a relevant field.
Who You Are
You are a natural leader, excited by the opportunity to build and mentor a UX team, fostering both individual growth and collective success. You thrive in balancing strategic thinking with hands-on execution, seamlessly shifting between high-level planning and detailed design work. Open, friendly, and collaborative, you excel in cross-functional environments where communication and teamwork are key. As a strong communicator and passionate advocate for UX best practices, you bring clarity and purpose to every project. Your curiosity and analytical mindset drive you to continuously seek improvements in user experience. Whether you're stepping into a managerial role for the first time or looking to grow further, you approach the challenge with confidence, humility, and a readiness to learn.
What's in it for you?
If you're looking for a company where you can grow and make an impact, this is the place for you. We offer a challenging position in an open, friendly and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. You'll work alongside a talented team of professionals, collaborating to address complex challenges and drive innovation. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact:
Manal Mohamed, Talent Acquisition Partner at
For Unions information, please contact:
Monica Anderberg, Unionen, at
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna at
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna at
Please send your application and resume no later than 4th of June 2025. For this particular vacancy we would kindly ask you to submit your portfolio together with your CV. The ad will be closed earlier if the right candidate appears.
We are conducting a continuous review of received applications. We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Playing the games is mandatory.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
We look forward to hearing from you soon!
