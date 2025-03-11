Upstream Process Engineer
An exciting journey to join Diamyd Medical's own biologics manufacturing facility in Umeå.
Diamyd Medical develops precision medicine therapies for Type 1 Diabetes. Diamyd® is an antigen-specific immunotherapy for the preservation of endogenous insulin production. DIAGNODE-3, a confirmatory Phase III trial is actively recruiting patients with recent-onset Type 1 Diabetes in eight European countries and has started in the US. A biomanufacturing facility is being set up in Umeå for the manufacture of recombinant GAD65, the active ingredient in the antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd®.
In the role as Process Engineer you will work in cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration between upstream and downstream processes and you will report to the Manufacturing Manager. Due to the nature of the job, work outside office hours will occur.
Key responsibilities:
Cultivate cells in shake flasks and in bioreactors.
Work in cleanrooms according to cGMP regulations.
Perform bioanalytical analyses.
Relevant background and experience:
A university degree in a relevant scientific field (e.g., pharmacy, biotechnology, bioengineering, biomedical sciences) or extensive experience in the life science industry.
Several years of hands-on experience in cell cultivation.
Proficiency in working with expression vector systems.
Prior experience with cell cultivation in bioreactors is an advantage.
Familiarity with quality-controlled environments, such as GMP or ISO-regulated industries, is beneficial.
Experience working in clean room facilities is a plus.
Competence in bioanalytical techniques, including electrophoresis, HPLC, Western Blot, and ELISA.
Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
Proficiency in both spoken and written English.
