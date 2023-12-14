Upstream Process Development Scientist
NorthX Biologics is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization that offers services and support in the development and manufacturing of biologics used as vaccines, gene therapy and other advanced applications. We have a long tradition of pharmaceutical manufacturing and have been manufacturing biologics to GMP since 1992. In 2021 we were recognised as a national innovation hub for advanced therapeutics and have expanded our development capabilities. This includes a new development organisation with cutting edge laboratories and technologies.
We are now searching a talented Process Development Scientist with a passion for upstream processes, bacterial fermentation and a genuine enjoyment of both hands-on lab work and analytical tasks.
You will be supporting customer and internal programs by developing and optimizing processes into scalable and high yielding workflows, suitable for clinical production of proteins, DNA and mRNA. You will be planning, executing, and reporting experiments working in cross functional project teams. In addition to process development, the group is also responsible for the production and delivery of research-grade material. You will also be involved in the preparation and execution of GMP batches for clinical use.
As you will be part of the entire process from gene to active ingredient you are technically skilled in fermentation and recombinant production of proteins, DNA or mRNA. Experiences in pharmaceutical development and GMP production are meriting, but for the right person and combination of skills, this position could be a perfect opportunity for transition from academia to industry. An academic level of MSc or PhD within a relevant field (Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry) is preferable but could be reconsidered if a relevant professional experience level can be proven.
The candidate we are seeking has current knowledge about modern front-line technologies and methods within biotechnological production. Detailed technical skills that are meriting are listed in the table below. In addition to the listed skills, your curiosity and desire to expand your expertise to various disciplines are highly valued.
Technical skills
Required
Bacterial cultivation and recombinant expression
Fermentation in stirred tank reactors (batch and fed- batch)
Basic molecular biology methods (AGE, PCR, cloning)
Basic microbiology
Biochemical analysis(SDS-PAGE, Western
Blot,UV/Vis)
Highly meriting
Tangential flow filtration
Chromatographic purification of proteins, DNA and/or mRNA
High throughput screening
Design of experiments
CDMO experience and GMP manufacturing
Examples of daily work tasks:
Planning, executing, analysing and reporting of experiments for both clients and internal projects
Screening and optimizing parameters and protocols to develop effective and scalable production processes
Manufacture R&D grade and GMP material
Continuous assessment of new technologies/methods to improve our offering
Procurement, commissioning and testing of process equipment
Act as subject matter expert within fermentation and upstream development
The nature of the position is a mix of hands-on work in the laboratory, documenting and writing tasks. You are self-motivated and demonstrate high levels of creativity in finding solutions to complex challenges. The NorthX working climate is highly collaborative and you are expected to bring a positive force to the team and be prepared to assist where needed. You communicate professionally with internal and external parts, your intrapersonal skills and experience to work in teams will be highly valued. Applicants must be able to demonstrate strong written and verbal communication skills and be fluent in English.
NorthX Biologics is an expanding company within an exciting field, working with customers and projects globally. For the right candidate we are offering a position with strong opportunities for personal development. NorthX Biologics is located in Matfors, 4 h north of Stockholm, with a 15 min commute to the city of Sundsvall. Housing in the area is affordable and availability of rentals with immediate access is high. NorthX values the work-life-balance for employees and offers flexibility in planning your workdays and hours. The city and area offer a high quality of life through closeness to nature, a vast variety of activities on snow, water and land and a city center rich in restaurants, history, and cultural events. Så ansöker du
