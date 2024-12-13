Unity Developer - Luleå
Maandag Nordic AB / Datajobb / Luleå Visa alla datajobb i Luleå
2024-12-13
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maandag Nordic AB i Luleå
, Skellefteå
, Umeå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Unity Developer on behalf of a client - someone with experience in C# programming and creating interactive 2D/3D applications.
Unity Developer
Proven experience in Unity development for creating interactive 2D/3D applications or games, with a strong focus on performance and responsiveness.
Strong knowledge of C# programming, including object-oriented principles and design patterns.
Familiarity with game development lifecycles, including prototyping, optimization, debugging, and publishing.
Experience collaborating with designers and product managers to align technical implementation with creative and business goals.
Strong understanding of game physics, animations, and asset integration.
Proficiency in developing and maintaining modular, reusable systems to ensure scalability and efficiency.
Strong communication and teamwork skills, enabling effective collaboration in dynamic, cross-functional teams.
Ability to identify and resolve technical challenges during the development lifecycle.
Preferred Skills (Not Required):
Familiarity with creating functional sketches and graphics, and experience with design tools such as Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, InVision, or Canva.
Experience in frontend development using frameworks like Angular, React, or Vue.js, with a strong grasp of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.Experience with Golang/Java programming. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12
E-post: peter.letowski@maandag.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maandag Nordic AB
(org.nr 559482-5522)
972 31 LULEÅ Jobbnummer
9060990