Unit Manager Global Supply Chain GCC
2024-12-15
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. Our BU GPHE objective is to be the undisputed #1 in all geographical areas and industries. To achieve this GCC Lund is playing a key role (Global Core Components). We are looking for a passionate Unit Manager to our Gasket Plate Heat exchanger team in Lund.
So, what are you going to do today?
GCC Alfa Laval in Lund is one of 3 plate producing supply sites in the world within Product Group Gasketed Plate Heat exchangers. The two others are in China and India. The site is now reorganized to align in the ONE global Supply Chain set up. With the objective to become, Undisputed #1 in all geographical areas and industries, we need to focus on reduced complexity and more adapted flexibility towards the customer. With competitive Product Cost and Lead Times we must crush competition and grow marketshare.
Who are you?
You have a clear feeling of "sense of urgency" and has a strong drive to create results. You have a holistic approach. Together with the management team, you work to move the factory forward. You work with the strategic level while leading your team managers to lead the operational work. We are looking for leaders that want to drive and handle change at Gemba. You have the courage to think differently, seeing opportunities rather than problems. Through support, attendance and genuine interest in people, you help your employees grow in their roles.
About the job
The key task for the position as Unit Manager for Global Supply Chain.
* Responsible for the performance and output of the unit, including financial result
* Set and follow up targets for the unit, broken down from factory level
* Drive the development of the unit in make to stock and make to order flows.
* Responsible for warehouse set-up and optimization
* Responsible for Sustainability, Quality, Delivery and Cost within own organization.
* Develop people ensuring right competence to achieve short and long term objectives
* Secure Standardized work.
* Responsible to create result by Continuous Improvement for the Unit based on VSM
* Drive Problem Solving & Improvement activities with focus on reaching Future state
* Drive ALPS activities in the unit, including Lean Six Sigma
* Participate in making the 6M Operational plan
* Coach TM, TL and TME to create improvement culture by ALPS
* Steer projects ensuring objectives are reached and visual in financial YoY performance
* Involved in new and existing product development (EPD and NPD)
* Perform Daily Management and audits according to ALPS
* Identify and initiate supplier improvements together with Global Sourcing and Product Group sourcing.
* Responsible for developing all administrative End to End processes within Core Components.
* Drive and lead the planning process
As a Unit Manager you will be part of the Global Core Components management team.
As global responsible for the administrative processes within our supply chain setup travel between the three site will occur based on needs.
What you know
The ideal candidate has a Master of Engineering or equivalent experience and at least 10 years of experience from global production/manufacturing company.
You also have:
* Proven leadership and management skills.
* Proven track record in SCOR set-up
* Make to order and make to stock flows
* Experience from improvement tools, e g 5S, Six Sigma, Kaizen
* Experience from lean manufacturing
* Project work experience
* Fluency in English and basic in Swedish
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. Ersättning
