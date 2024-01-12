Unit Manager
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
Local Assembly Lund is one of 7 assembly supply sites in the world within the Product Group Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger (GPHE). From Lund we supply our whole range of GPHE.
We are now looking for a Unit Manager Supply Chain, for the Assembly Site in Lund. As UM Supply Chain you are responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of supply chain activities, including demand forecasting, inventory management, procurement, order handling and warehouse activities and ensuring a high performance of our end-to-end Customer Service.
You are responsible for securing the team's daily performance as well as team improvements and competence. You ensure that the group is working towards set targets and following our processes. Your role is to make sure that you, together with the team, work in an efficient way according to business requirements, adding value to our customers.
The role is situated in Lund and you'll report to the Factory Manager. You will be part of the Local Assembly Lund Management Team. You'll work in close collaboration the rest of the organization with end-to-end improvements and to drive our factory to meet the future requirements.
The Assembly Factory in Lund is in a major program for setting the new standards for customer service with high level of MRP system integration, implementation of Lean concepts in our Supply Chain where we are developing the methods of working and serving our production lines.
During 2024 we will be continuing to work with Masterplan Lund expansion with a new building and preparing to migrate to a new MRP system. An automated order flow process will require closeness to our markets. We will seek to understand needs to increase our Service level by building Lean Flow based supply chain organization,. Our Factory is run as a Lean line and supply chain processes are to be managed in accordance with the same principle. You will have a key role in these projects.
Who are you?
We believe you are a natural leader with a clear feeling of "sense of urgency", with clear values and integrity. Safety is our top-priority, and we expect that from you as well.
With a strategic mind-set and a can-do attitude, you act on our strategies within the Business Unit and create result according to set goals. You communicate in inclusive and engaging way and believe that result and behavior is equally important.
We are looking for a leader that wants to drive and handle change at Gemba. You have the courage to think differently, seeing opportunities rather than problems. Through support, attendance, and genuine interest in people, you help your employees grow in their roles.
What you know
We believe that you have Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field. A master's degree is a plus.
You possess 5+ years' experience in supply chain management in world-wide industrial products, although we may consider other backgrounds and will put strong and healthy leadership as our priority.
You have a proven track record of successfully leading and transforming supply chain operations, preferably at a managerial level. You need have expertise in implementation, improvement, and management of the S&OP process with a proven high-business impact track record.
You are both operative to ensure the daily deliveries and strategic to drive continuous improvements.
Experience in Manufacturing Transformation and implementing new concepts is an advantage.
You are fluent in Swedish and English both verbal and written.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. Så ansöker du
