Unit Architecture Program Manager
2025-09-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Our Vision is clear - we imagine that our friends, families, and children are transported in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. What strive towards zero collisions, this is enabled with our superset tech stack, fully electric and connected vehicles.
The unit Safe Vehicle Automation aim to strengthen our Program management team to enable us to reach our vision. We now search for a Unit Program manager with focus on concept phases and technical investigations.
About our 96000 Safe Vehicle Automation
We are a unit within Engineering with around ~600 employees with a purpose to Ensure Safe, Controlled & Efficient Mobility.
Guided by our vision Zero Collisions we shall secure leadership within Collision Avoidance, where unsupervised driving is our final step. In addition we should deliver a world class Vehicle Motion experience and continue to deliver best in class Protective Safety, enabled by a future usage of the platform capabilities.
With a service-oriented architecture at the center, we enable a stable foundation / eco-system for innovative feature growth and we target to become flow optimized from a developer perspective - where data and an efficient CI are prioritized.
We recognize all partners' contributions in the overall delivery to create an engaging and collaborative climate cross borders.
What you'll do
We are now looking for a Unit Program manager to strengthen our team.
You will part of SVA extended leadership team and will have an important role in our ability to deliver. You will work in early vehicle program phases, concept phases, and be an important part of creating our technical solutions, but we don't want a sharp hand over to industrialization, we believe that the implementation will be at it's best if critical architecture changes are followed in a smooth hand over.
You will work close to our Lead Architect at our unit and together with both architects and our Unit program managers to secure maturity of the solutions we further on will industrialize.
You will drive technical investigations and participate in creating our strategies, content & plans.
What you'll bring
As a leader for this cross functional work you must be good at leading experienced leaders, finding a common agenda and vision, although the different tasks may not overlap with each other. As a person, you are leaning forward, collaborative, pro-active, and want to contribute to a larger purpose.
Moreover, we see that you have a strong technical background in our competence areas.
Below is a description of what this role entails:
* Work in concept & early phases
* Work in program early phases (but no sharp deadline PC hand over to UPM)
* Work with SWENG APM Technology steps & systems
* Engineering Maturity levels, secure maturity for SVA development before offered to programs.
* Work with UPM and architects to secure a good architecture and introduction in vehicle programs.
* Drive and support in technical investigations
* Work with technology master plan together with SVA lead Architect
* Participate in: SVA strategy meeting, CEM, BPD Concept phase, SVA Architect HUBs Ersättning
