Underground production Geology manager
2024-09-04
Seeking UG Production Geology Manager with responsibility for the production geology department underground for Björkdalsgruvan
Do you have experience from the mining industry and want to develop your leadership in one of the world 's purest gold mines? Good! We are now looking for a Underground production Geology manager for Björkdalsgruvan just outside Skellefteå. Are you motivated by creating good, open, trusting relationships internally, take ownership and developing your team members? Then this could be the role for you!As Underground production Geology manager you are responsible for gathering and compiling information to maintain stable underground production. Björkdalsgruvan stands out as one of the world 's purest gold mines, where their gold is sourced from rare, narrow quartz veins. This unique formation ensures an exceptional level of purity. Welcome with your application today
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
Björkdalsgruvan is located at Sandfors outside Skellefteå and is one of Northern Europe 's largest mines for the extraction of gold ore. Björkdalsgruvan is a relatively young mine with around 240 committed and driven employees and around a hundred entrepreneurs. The mine has a turnover of approximately SEK 840 million and is owned by Mandalay Resources, which is based in Toronto, Canada and is listed on the TSX.
As responsible for the underground production geology department, the role involves personnel responsibility, where you lead and are responsible for the department 's employees. You ensure that geological information is collected and compiled to maintain stable underground production. You are also responsible for the level control and that safety regulations and risk assessments are drawn up and complied with, which includes responsibility for the work environment. In addition, you are responsible for the planning of production areas within a time frame of 1-4 weeks.
In addition to an exciting and developing assignment, you are offered a role in a company with short decision-making paths, with innovative thinking and a corporate culture that is familiar. There are good opportunities to develop within the company. Hybrid work is applied where you have the opportunity to work up to two days a week from home, depending on the needs of the business.
Your Responsibilities
Your main tasks are:
• Ensure that there are enough personnel to carry out the tasks to be done - recruitment/ extra shifts/ overtime if necessary (holiday substitutes, sick substitutes).
• Lead and distribute work in accordance with the company 's leadership philosophy.
• Motivate employees to perform and monitor their performance.
• Work for continuous improvement and development
• Represent the employer in personnel policy matters as well as being an ambassador for the company 's values.
• Active safety work and work environment work, risk assessments and investigation of incidents.
• Take care of any study visits.
• Fact-checking and attestation of invoices.
• Have control over ore heaps at the crusher and its composition.
• When a location is fully operational, make sure that the model interpretation is consistent with reality.
• Check long-term plans.
The Bigger Picture
You will come to a culture characterized by safety, cooperation and optimism. As Underground production Geology manager, you belong to the Geology department and have personnel responsibility for 9 competent
employees, geologists, geotechnician, Infill drilling planer and project geologists. You report to the head of/Cheif of the entire geology department and work closely with colleagues from the Exploration and Drilling departments.
Your working hours will be daytime, Monday - Friday with the possibility of hybrid work 2 days a week.
Our Expectations
We are looking for you who have:
* At least a bachelor 's degree, preferably a master 's degree in Geology or equivalent.
* Previous experience from the mining industry is required experience, preferably from a production geologist role under ground.
* The position requires knowledge of Surpac and Excel.
* Knowledge of English.
As a person, you have the ability to:
* Ability to create and run well-functioning teams.
* A systematic approach to workflows, processes and activities.
* Good communication skills and a comprehensive safety mindset.
* Good geological interpretation skills of existing information in 3D.
* Organized and foresight.
* Set an example by coaching leadership
As public transport is limited, it is advantageous to have a B driving licence.
Interested?
