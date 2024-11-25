UI/UX Manager
2024-11-25
Role Overview: Lead and manage a team of skilled designers, encouraging collaboration and innovation. Your unrivalled design vision and understanding of user needs will be instrumental in creating best in breed digital products that captivate audiences. With a strong interest in social media and a deep understanding of the digital landscape, you will stay ahead of trends and ensure our products fit ours users needs.
Key responsibilities
User Interface Design: Create visually appealing and intuitive user interfaces for social media-based features that can be seamlessly integrated into various online digital products.
User Experience Design: Develop user-centered design solutions that enhance user engagement, satisfaction, and retention within the community-building context.
Wireframes and Prototypes: Produce wireframes and interactive prototypes to communicate design concepts, gather feedback, and iterate on designs.
Information Architecture: Define the structure and organisation of content within the social media features to ensure easy navigation and findability.
Interaction Design: Design intuitive and engaging interactions, including user flows, micro-interactions, and animations, to enhance the user experience.
Visual Design: Create visually consistent and on-brand designs that align with the iGaming company's identity and appeal to the target audience.
Usability Testing: Conduct usability testing sessions to gather user feedback, identify pain points, and iterate on designs for continuous improvement.
Design Documentation: Prepare design specifications, style guides, and design system documentation to ensure consistency and facilitate collaboration with developers.
Collaboration and Communication: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and stakeholders, to align on design goals and ensure successful implementation.
Community Engagement Features: Design and implement features that encourage community engagement, user-generated content, social interactions, and gamification elements.
Accessibility: Ensure that the social media features are accessible to all users, adhering to accessibility guidelines and best practices.
Data Analysis and Optimisation: Analyse user data and metrics to identify opportunities for improvement, optimise user experiences, and drive community growth.
Product Strategy: Close collaboration with product team to ensure that each product is crafted is such way that its successful for the business and loved by users.
Key Qualifications and Experience
8 - 10 years of experience with 8 years of experience in Design or related fields and at least 3 years of experience in a Leadership role.
User Interface Design: Strong skills in creating visually appealing and intuitive user interfaces that align with the brand and target audience.
User Experience Design: Proficiency in user research, information architecture, interaction design, and usability testing to create seamless and engaging user experiences.
Prototyping and Wireframing: Experience in using tools like Figma, Sketch or other similar design tools to create interactive prototypes and wireframes for user testing and stakeholder feedback.
Mobile and Responsive Design: Understanding the unique challenges of designing for mobile devices and creating responsive layouts that adapt to different screen sizes.
Front-end Development: Strong skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to effectively collaborate with developers and ensure the technical feasibility of design concepts.
Design Systems: Experience in creating and maintaining design systems, to ensure consistency and efficiency across different projects and teams.
Data Visualisation: Knowledge of data visualisation techniques and tools to present complex information in a clear and visually appealing manner.
Accessibility: Understanding of accessibility guidelines (W3C WCAG 2.0+) and best practices to ensure that designs are inclusive and accessible to all users.
Knowledge & Experience
iGaming Industry: Familiarity with the iGaming industry, including an understanding of social media-based features and community-building strategies within this context.
Social Media Integration: Knowledge of integrating social media features into digital products, including authentication, sharing, and engagement functionalities.
Community Building: Experience in designing features and interfaces that foster community engagement, user-generated content, and social interactions.
Gamification: Understanding of gamification principles and techniques to enhance user engagement and retention within the iGaming context.
Analytics and Metrics: Ability to analyze user data and metrics to inform design decisions and optimize user experiences.
Agile Methodology: Experience working in an Agile development environment, collaborating closely with cross-functional teams and iterating designs based on feedback. Så ansöker du
