UI/UX designer
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a UI/UX designer.
A leading financial institution is expanding its digital offering for private and high-net-worth clients and is looking for a designer to play a key role in this initiative. The assignment is part of an early-stage transformation and involves close collaboration with both business and technology teams.
As a designer, you will shape the UI and UX of digital banking services, working with user research, user flows, and high-fidelity prototypes. You will collaborate closely with a UX lead, product owners, developers, and other designers in an agile setup, while ensuring consistency, accessibility, and alignment with the organisation's design system across digital channels.
Qualifications:
You have senior UI/UX design skills with focus on UI.
You have a strong ownership, problem-solving mindset, and hands-on approach.
You have a minimum 5 years of experience designing interfaces for web, mobile and app.
You have an education in human-computer interaction and design, or comparable experience gained through professional work.
You are highly proficiency in Figma.
You are fluent in English.
You value research and insights as the foundation for creating design that delivers real user value. You believe in continuous iteration as the best way to build intuitive and user-friendly products, and you are comfortable both leading and participating in user research, user feedback sessions, and testing to refine experiences over time. You enjoy working in collaborative teams and adapt easily to what is needed to continuously improve the customer experience.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880) Jobbnummer
9701292