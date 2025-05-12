UI/UX Designer
2025-05-12
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere by Rethinking IT. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons, while shaping the future of connectivity.
We are currently looking for a highly skilled UX/UI Designer to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please note that applicants must live in Sweden and hold a valid work permit at the time of application to be considered for this role.
Responsibilities:
Design high-quality and user-friendly interfaces for web and mobile. Examples: UniFi Network app, UniFi Protect app, UniFi Design System, ui.com, store.ui.com, design.ui.com and more
Embrace a design-first approach, pushing the boundaries of design by working on new and innovative ideas
Co-work with key stakeholders including leadership, strategists, developers (FE/FS) and other designers
Navigate an agile work environment, iterating quickly yet maintaining high quality
Actively participate in mulitple projects across the company and voice your ideas on design improvements
Requirements:
Expert level UX and UI design skills
Minimum five (5) years of experience designing interfaces for web and mobile
Highly proficient in Figma
Strong interest in working hands-on with design, considering both user experience and UIs
You take full ownership of your tasks and responsibilites
Genuine passion for great UX
Excellent communication skills and highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have:
Knowledge about networking & wireless technologies
Experience with Adobe After Effects or any other animation tool for interactions
Skilled in Cinema 4D or Blender
Benefits:
International work environment
Competitive compensation package including wellness allowance, occupational pension, medical insurance, private health insurance, life insurance and work-injury insurance
Five weeks of holiday per year
Flexible work hours and hybrid work model
Modern office space located in Epicenter (Hötorget)
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products and prototypes for home use and tests Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ubiquiti Sweden AB
(org.nr 559225-6860)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9333860