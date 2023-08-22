Type Test Engineer
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for two Type Test Engineers to our professional and skilled team. Come and join us if you feel this position could be your next career move. With us you can put your knowledges and experience is work as well get new ones. You are leading a whole chain of events within environmental testing, from specification, planning and execution of product hardware tests, to presentation and follow-up on test results. You will have the opportunity to perform testing in our own laboratory and at external test facilities.
The job position location is in Västerås, Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Perform type testing, i.e EMC, Climatic, Safety, Mechanical and Electrical tests according to various IEC/IEEE/UL standards, internally in our own lab as well as at external test facilities.
Configuration of the product before test according to specifications and standards
Establishment of test setup with auxiliary equipment, wiring, and supervision (e.g. oscilloscopes and PC tools)
Execution of tests according to standards
Reporting and documentation of test results
Electrical safety during the tests
Continuous improvement work in type testing process
Your background
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering or similar field
>4 years of practical work experience of testing laboratory work
Good knowledge about environmental testing standards and procedures e.g. IEC 61000-4 series (EMC), IEC 60068-2 series (Climatic) etc
Good knowledge on how to do measurements and practical work with e.g. oscilloscopes, multimeters etc
Good knowledge about hardware electronics
Accurate and do not neglect details. Systematical
Acts to improve way of work.
English must, Swedish good to have
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before September 12th! Don't delay - apply today! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Johan Svensson, johan.o.svensson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45 Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
