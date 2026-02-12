Turkish/English Event staff 17-21/2
2026-02-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
, Solna
, Upplands Väsby
, Uppsala
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
MEMU SVENSK MÄSSBEMANNING AB work with staff for events, congresses and trade fairs. We are participate at about 40 differents events every year.
We are looking for staff in connection with a medical congress taking place in Stockholm. You will pick up a group of Turkish doctors at Arlanda by chartered bus, take the group to their hotel. (no guiding). You will also take the group from their hotel to various nearby restaurants so that they find the right place.
Working hours
Tue 17/2 pm/evening approx. 6 hours. (pick up the group with a chartered at Arlanda and later dinner)
Wed 18/2, 19:15-23:15 (dinner)
Thu 19/2, 09.00-12:00 (hotel-Stockholmsmässan)
Fri 20/2, 19:15-23:15
Sat 21/2, 08:35 follow the group to Arlanda by chartered bus from the hotel.
Pleaase have a look at a movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sh86v4e0gQ&feature=youtu.be
Homepage www.memu.se
We are looking for staff, who love to supply service to delegates. You need to be professional, have a friendly presence and excellent manners. Our demands are high when it comes to social skills and capacity to work, We carefully match the staff to the right task.
Please send your cv/picture to info@memu.se
with the Subject "Turkish/English". Interviews are ongoing.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
