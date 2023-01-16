Treasury Manager
Assa Abloy AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Norrköping
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
ASSA ABLOY is represented in both mature and emerging markets worldwide, with leading positions in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation, and hotel security.
We are looking for a new Treasury Manager to join us at Group Center in Stockholm. As the new Treasury Manager, you will be part of a small professional team that offers great opportunities to work in a global context. Your main task will be to efficiently manage risks within FX/Money Market and DCM area, but also a broader scope within Treasury.
As a professional, you are diligent, encompass over three years Treasury-experience, and have a well-built-up knowledge of the FX market and Short-Term Money Markets. A plus is if you have experience or knowledge of Debt Capital Markets/Bonds and Derivatives.
Main responsibilities include:
Analysis of the Group's FX transaction risks and balance sheet risks, including contact with many subsidiaries and executing FX trades in the market.
Managing M&A flows and being a part of the integration of new companies into the Group.
Assisting in the analysis of Group Capital structure.
External and internal financing solutions in mature as well as Emerging Markets.
Securing external financing through the Group's different Capital Market programs.
Cash-flow analysis.
Continuous development of our Treasury System Quantum.
Maintaining good personal contact with our Relationship Banks.
ASSA ABLOY is constantly growing organically and through acquisitions, so the Financing and Funding issues will grow as we use our different Capital Markets Programs.
We believe you have a proven track record of working with Financial Risk. You possess deep knowledge of different financial instruments and how they are used.
You should be able to easily establish good business relations both internally and externally. You need to be analytical and precise in the way you work. In this exciting role we are looking for someone who can easily cope with change and new tasks. Of course, you also need to be a team player, contributing positively to the Group Treasury Team.
This position reports to the Head of Front-Office, Group Treasury, and will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 31 January 2023.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Helene Lin, Tech Talent Acquisition Partner, at helene.lin@assaabloy.com
.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 51,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Klarabergsviadukten 90 (visa karta
)
107 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Financial Services AB Jobbnummer
7344848