Treasury Controller at Surveillance Business Area!

2024-09-27
Ready to find your path? Try new things. Share experiences. And discover what you truly enjoy.
Your role
Discover a thrilling opportunity to work in a vibrant international environment, where you'll be entrusted with significant responsibility and have access to excellent development prospects. We are seeking a passionate Treasury Controller to contribute to our mission of becoming a leading-edge company. As a valued member of the Finance team, you'll play a pivotal role in supporting the Business Area (BA) Surveillance, working alongside one other Treasury Controller.
Your primary responsibilities will involve managing currency risks and trade finance solutions, focusing on currency exposure in projects, handling the internal process of currency hedging, managing trade finance products and solutions, cash management, insurance updates, and reporting. You will also be responsible for constructing routines to ensure compliance with Saab Treasury Policy and Directives.
Your profile
To excel in this role, you must demonstrate strong communication skills, a collaborative attitude, and the ability to work with various internal stakeholders, including sales representatives, project managers, and Group Treasury. Your unique blend of integrity, analytical thinking, and pedagogical skills will enable you to understand and explain the impact of treasury-related matters. Additionally, a business-oriented mindset and basic project management knowledge will be beneficial.
An ideal candidate should be a graduate from a Business School/University with relevant experience in similar assignments. This exciting opportunity awaits those who are eager to make a difference and contribute to the success of a dynamic, forward-thinking company. Join us on our journey to the forefront of innovation and growth.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
