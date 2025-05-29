Travel technician (65768)
2025-05-29
Travel Technician Västerbotten
Do you have experience and interest in electricity and mechanics? Do you enjoy working with others to identify and resolve challenges? The travel technician position at Vestas presents an exciting and diverse opportunity within the renewable energy sector.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Västerbotten South
The Vestas Northern and Central Europe region is a major business unit within Vestas with responsibility for sales, projects, installation and service for the region's wind farms and turbines. We have a regional office in Malmö and warehouses around the countries. Vestas NCE aims for the company's highest level of both modern energy and customer satisfaction as well as being the most attractive workplace for our employees. Our service technicians who take care of customers' turbines are one of our most important roles in delivering on our service commitments. Vestas stands out in the green transition and is expanding its workforce; we are on the lookout for service technicians to join our traveling unit in northern Sweden, stationed in the southern Västerbotten region. This role places you in an engaging industry where you will work with a traveling team capable of addressing changes and sharing valuable skills.
Responsibilities
Your tasks will include:
• Service and maintenance of wind turbines in accordance with service agreements
• Smooth operation of our turbines and use of our systems such as condition monitoring and remote control
• Customer contact with owners about upcoming service/repairs and clear reporting of actions taken
• Responsibility and maintenance of the service vehicle including its stock
• Responsibility for spare parts management and inventory
• Daily reporting and registration in our ERP system SAP
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who has:
• Electrical background and several years of experience working with electricity
• Some experience within mechanics and hydraulics
• Major English skills, written and verbal
• Fluent in Swedish is beneficial but not required
• Good IT skills, as you will be reporting and communicating through various systems
• Driving license B (unrestricted)
Competences
For this role, it is important to:
• Thriving when collaborating with others, yet with the ability to effectively plan your daily work
• A creative, problem-solving, and service-minded approach towards your tasks
• An ability to easily connect with colleagues across Vestas and with external stakeholders on site
• Open to travel and to a flexible environment, as unplanned work hours can occur
• A physical condition that enables you to handle heavy lifts and to work at heights
• Highest level of safety awareness
For this position, there is an absolute requirement for a high level of flexibility in terms of travel and working hours. The number of days traveled in a working year can reach around 190 days and unplanned overtime occurs. A requirement for obtaining employment is that you are approved for mast and pole certificates, which consist of a load ECG and medical examination, and this is carried out during the recruitment process.
What we offer
Our employees are our greatest asset. In addition to good employment benefits, such as wellness allowances and quick access to specialized healthcare, we invest in your development. After a thorough introductory course, we offer continuous development of your skills with our well-established training program. You will work in a motivated team of service technicians in a stimulating environment and in a fast-growing international company where good communication and structure is key to good results. As Vestas actively works for an equal workplace, we welcome both female and male applicants.
Other information
You will work on a rotating schedule (16/12 schedule). You will primarily work within your region and occasionally, work in other Swedish regions. The work period starts and ends at your local warehouse (Åsele), which means that the position is flexible for applicants who live in other parts of Sweden and are willing to travel in for their work periods. For more information about the position, please contact Recruiter Linnéa Holm, linho@vestas.com
.
We handle applications on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as possible, and no later than 28.06.2025.
We handle applications on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as possible, and no later than 28.06.2025.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
