Traton Group Product Management - Business Analyst Customer Requirements
2024-04-23
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable -Let 's make a difference together.
The Vehicle Properties and Use Case Management group is part of the Group Product Portfolio team in the TRATON GPM, Group Product Management function. The Group Product Portfolio team's mission is to secure each Brand's success by balancing all Brands' requirements in a common TRATON Group portfolio, delivering aggregated group product roadmaps and securing best portfolio properties.
The responsibility of Vehicle Properties and Use Case Management is to systematically describe the current and future needs of the transport system to secure that the TRATON Modular System have the necessary range of functionality to meet all brand's needs including brand positioning and product differentiation.
The way of working is based on the TRATON Modular System (TMS) and the User Factor methodology. Customer needs are structured in the User Factor database that is used for both performance analysis and implementation support evaluations.
We are working in an international environment, collaborating with our colleagues in the whole group.
THE JOB
In the team all members need to understand both the bigger picture as well as being the expert in some sub area. This means that you will work in a dynamic context with several connected activities. Main responsibility areas are:
/ Manage the TRATON Group Use Case Database, govern the product portfolio and its needed properties
/ Create transparency on customer needs working with Use Case and property analysis including target setting for development to secure the right customer value
/ Being experts on and securing the TRATON Modularization Strategy through modularization driven performance differentiation
/ Take part in developing modularization theory and perform training from a TRATON Group perspective
/ Drive continuous development of the user factor methodology to support TRATON Group needs
YOUR SKILLS
/ You have a degree of higher education in the field of Industrial engineering, business administration or the equivalent.
/ Experience from data analysis and data engineering is of good use for evaluating the business needs and translate into user factor requirements.
/ Experience from working with properties and knowledge of modularization is beneficial as well as an established network within the Traton group.
/ As a person you are driven, self-motivated and structured with a high level of integrity. You enjoy working in an international fast-pace environment and use your flexibility and creativity to manage various levels of challenges.
/ Excellent English communication skills (both written and spoken) is required as you will have frequent contacts with other TRATON functions and the Group brands and alliance partners.
BE PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER
At TRATON, you are an important part of something big. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further.
For questions please contact Head of Vehicle Properties & Use Case Management Stefan Sylvander, stefan.sylvander@se.traton.com
+46855380690 or
HR Business Partner Mikaela Borneson, 08-55380326
WE OFFER
• International working environment - Sweden, Germany, USA, Brazil
• Agile interdisciplinary teams - worldwide & with different brands
• Flexible working hours - offers you flexibility if needed
• Working remotely - combine the office with other places to work
• Personal development - grow & learn through taking responsibility
TRATON Group
TRATON is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, consisting of the brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar, and RIO. Through our products and services, and as a partner to our customers, we aim to transform transportation together. For us, sustainable economic growth always includes treating people and nature with respect. www.traton.com Ersättning
