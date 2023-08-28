Traton Financial Services Corporate Communication Manager
2023-08-28
We are looking for a Corporate Communication Specialist for our captive finance organisation. Managing communication projects is part of our everyday life as well as addressing our internal groups with comprehensive information and support the external perception of TRATON Financial Services as leading partner for future transportation solutions. We are currently in and exciting phase of building a new organiation and its culture. Become part of our international team and contribute your own ideas to our success story!
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Creation of a 360-degree communications strategy for TRATON Financial Services, planning all communications activities, measuring the success and continuous improvement of communication
• Organization and execution of all corporate communication disciplines including in-person, virtual or hybrid international events
• Creation of multimedia content for our digital communication channels (social media, website, intranet) as well as for events
• Support of CEO communication (social media, speeches etc.)
• Ensuring the correct use of branding according to CI/CD guidelines
• Cross-brand coordination of projects and with Group Communication
• Change management communication linked to our transformation and go to market projects
YOUR SKILLS
• Study in communications, business or similar social sciences or similar qualification, 5-7 years experience in corporate communications, preferably in captive finance or banking environment
• Proofed experience in creating multimedia content for all kinds of channels as well as social media content; experience with content management systems, social media backends and in community management
• Experienced communication and presentation skills (also on C-Level)
• High interest in new communication formats and channels, keeping up with the latest media trends
• Open-minded, ability to work in an international and diverse environment, reliable, highly motivated and proactive team-player
• Fluent in English
BECOME PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER
At TRATON GROUP, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform the transportation.
We offer
• International working environment
• Agile interdisciplinary teams
• Personal development
• Flexible working hours
• Working remotely
TRATON Financial Services has this vacancy at headquarters in Södertälje
For more details contact
Chief Operating Officerrene.renkema@tratonfs.com
• 46 70 2465510
Vice President TGFOIPer.spjut@tratonfs.com
• 46 70 5783694
TRATON FINANCIAL SERVICES is a global multi-brand captive finance provider. Services include financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions and additional services. By this TRATON Financial Services supports transforming transportation. With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar and Volkswagen Truck and Bus, the TRATON GROUP is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
