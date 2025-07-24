Transport Planner

Kurt Nagel Sverige AB / Logistikjobb / Landskrona
2025-07-24


We are currently looking for a new Transport Planner to join our team in Landskrona as soon as possible.

Who We Are
Kurt Nagel Sverige AB is part of the Nagel-Group, a leading logistics provider specializing in temperature-controlled transport across Sweden and Europe.
With more than 130 locations and a strong European network, the Nagel-Group ensures the daily delivery of fresh and frozen food products across borders, combining local expertise with international reach.
You will be joining a skilled and dedicated planning team of 9 colleagues in Landskrona.

Your Role
As a Transport Planner, you will play a key role in coordinating daily transports and ensuring optimal flow of goods for our customers. You will act as the link between customers, external partners, and our internal production setup. Your job is to ensure a high degree of efficiency and utilization in our transport network.

Key Responsibilities
Daily planning and coordination of internal and external trucks
Ongoing communication with drivers regarding schedules, changes, and delivery instructions
Close collaboration with customers, hauliers, and internal departments
Optimization of routes, transport capacity, and resource utilization
Managing and following up on transport-related issues and requests


Your Profile
You are a solution-oriented and structured team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment. You enjoy a variety of tasks and value good communication and collaboration across teams.
Solid experience as a Transport Planner or in a similar logistics role
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Fluent in Swedish and English - other languages are a plus
Able to prioritize effectively and maintain an overview
Customer-focused mindset and a proactive attitude
Team spirit and willingness to contribute to continuous improvement


What We Offer
A dynamic role in an international logistics company
Great opportunities for professional development and personal growth
A varied workday where no two days are the same


Apply Now
Are you ready for the next step in your career? Apply today!
We will be inviting candidates for interviews on an ongoing basis.

Application deadline: 31st August
For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Dahllöf - Fredrik.Dahlloef@nagel-group.com
Christoffer Thoft - Christoffer.Thoft@nagel-group.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kurt Nagel Sverige AB (org.nr 556453-9632), https://www.nagel-group.com/en/nagel-sverige/
Örjaleden 40 (visa karta)
261 51  LANDSKRONA

Jobbnummer
9436369

