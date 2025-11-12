Transport coordinator / Logistic Coordinator
Nprs AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2025-11-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nprs AB i Göteborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you available immediately and have experience in transport coordination or logistics? Then we're looking for you!
This is a consultant assignment and we are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Transport Coordinator to support our client's daily transport operations and ensure smooth logistics flows. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and enjoy solving challenges in real time, this role offers the perfect blend of autonomy and collaboration.
Key Responsibilities:
Monitor and manage daily transport flows, including deviation handling
Receive and execute rush transport requests and bookings
Book deliveries and coordinate with carriers to ensure timely execution
Establish and maintain emergency transport plans
Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to resolve transport-related issues
Maintain accurate documentation and records for all transport activities
Requirements:
2-5 years of relevant experience in transport coordination or logistics
Practical knowledge of transport systems and processes
Ability to work independently with general supervision
Strong problem-solving skills - able to handle difficult but not overly complex issues
Effective communicator who can influence others by explaining facts, policies, and practices
Detail-oriented, organized, and responsive under pressure
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with transport management systems (TMS)
Familiarity with emergency planning and deviation handling
Strong interpersonal skills and a collaborative mindset Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-17
E-post: info@nprs.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Transport coordinator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nprs AB
(org.nr 559244-7139) Kontakt
Jonatan Kjellberg jonatan@nprs.se Jobbnummer
9602153