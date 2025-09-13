Transport Consultant and Data Analyst
Clienta Management Consulting HB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Clienta Management Consulting HB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Transport Consultant and Data Analyst
At Trivector Traffic, we develop innovative transport and mobility solutions for a sustainable future. Joining us means becoming part of a team of more than 50 highly skilled colleagues across Sweden. Our projects span research, strategy, urban development, design, and transport planning. You will also have the chance to contribute to assignments within e-mobility, accessibility, business models, and shared mobility.
Location and Employment
The role will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Full-time permanent position.
Qualifications
You have a Master of Science degree in engineering and are at the beginning of your career with a maximum of three years of relevant work experience. This role will focus particularly on data analysis in transport, and the following experience is required:
• Programming in Python to analyse large datasets in transport applications.
• Analysing large time series data, including developing descriptive statistics of the datasets, data cleaning and imputation of missing / unreasonable values.
• Defining and performing relevant analyses based on client needs.
• Developing visualisations of data to support understanding of complex datasets for colleagues and clients.
• Applying advanced mathematical and statistical modelling techniques (e.g. cluster analysis) to large datasets, performing these independently, and interpreting the results in a transport context.
• Have worked in a consulting position.
As a person, you are positive, committed, and easy to work with. You are also result-driven and analytical, with a structured way of working. You work equally well independently and in a team. Proficiency in both Swedish and English is required, as both languages are used in daily communication with clients and colleagues.
About the Company
Trivector Traffic is a Swedish company offering transport R&D and consultancy services. Since 1987, we have contributed to creating a more efficient, inclusive, sustainable, and safer transport system. We have developed extensive expertise in transport policy, planning, economics, engineering, and software development through our involvement in many national and international research projects. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-24
E-post: trafikkonsult@trivector.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Clienta Management Consulting Hb
, http://www.trivectortraffic.se
Barnhusgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Trivector Traffic Jobbnummer
9507359